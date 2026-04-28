Contractors Urge IOCs, Others To Meet  Obligations To NDDC 

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Oil multinationals and other stakeholders have been urged to comply with remittance of their obligatory financial commitment to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for the commission to effectively drive its development goals in the area.

In a statement by the NDDC Contractors titled ‘NDDC Contractors raise alarm over non-remittance of statutory funds to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC),’ the body said the delay or outright failure by some of the funding partners of the commission to commit to their financial obligations were slowing the successful operations of the commission.

The statement was signed by Joe Adia, Oghogho Uwede, Prince Victor Fakar, Friday Dollar, Janai Obot of the Board of Trustees (BoT), the Legal Adviser, Mr. Omowoma Ovririe, and President of the group, Sylvester Iyade.

It read: “The leadership of the Contractors Association of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) wishes to draw the urgent attention of the Federal Government, regulatory authorities, and the general public to the persistent non-compliance by certain oil and gas companies in the remittance of their statutory obligations to the Niger Delta Development commission.

“These obligations, as clearly provided under the Niger Delta Development Commission Act and the Petroleum Industry Act, are fundamental to the development, stability, and sustainability of oil-producing communities. It is deeply concerning that despite these clear legal provisions, several operators continue to delay, underpay, or outright default in meeting their financial responsibilities. The direct consequences of this include: delays and abandonment of critical infrastructure projects, mounting financial strain on contractors executing government-backed projects, growing frustration and unrest among host communities.”

According to the he statement, “The Contractors Association has, in the interest of peace and stability, exercised considerable restraint while engaging relevant stakeholders through lawful and constructive channels. However, the continued disregard for statutory obligations is no longer sustainable. We therefore call on the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, the Federal Inland Revenue Service, and all relevant authorities to urgently conduct a comprehensive audit of oil companies’ statutory obligations, enforce full compliance without further delay, implement transparent mechanisms to ensure timely and accurate remittances.

“We also urge all defaulting oil companies to act responsibly and in good faith by fulfilling their obligations as required by law. While we remain committed to dialogue and peaceful resolution, we wish to state clearly that failure to address these concerns within a reasonable timeframe may leave stakeholders with no option but to explore all lawful means to protect their interests and ensure accountability.

“The development of the Niger Delta is a collective responsibility that must not be compromised.”