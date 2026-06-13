Democracy Day: Leaders, CSOs Warn of Democratic Backslide, Demand Reforms

*Seek improved security, prosperity, good governance

*Insist Nigeria yet to fulfil democratic promises, call for accountability

*Akpabio, Atiku, Obi, Ooni, Uzodimma, Saraki, Falana seek secured Nigeria

* North-west governors pledge fresh action to tackle poverty, social protection

Chuks Okocha, Michael Olugbode, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja, Sunday Ehighiator in Lagos, Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo, Ahmad Sorodinki in Kano, Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

As Nigeria yesterday marked 27 years of uninterrupted democratic rule, eminent Nigerians, political leaders, traditional rulers, civil society organisations and governance advocates have warned that rising insecurity, poverty, corruption and weakening institutions were threatening the country’s democratic gains



Some of those who gave the warning included former Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki; Atiku Abubakar, who is the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress; the National Democratic Congress presidential candidate Peter Obi; the National human rights Commission and several governors, as well as human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN).

In his intervention, Atiku said the quality of democracy and behaviour of political actors betray the ideas of those who fought and died for democracy in Nigeria.



Obi urged Nigerians to use June 12 as an opportunity to evaluate the country’s democratic journey and determine whether it still reflects the ideals that inspired the historic 1993 election, while Saraki, argued that a strong and independent legislature remains the most effective safeguard against democratic collapse. Also, human rights lawyer, Falana, used the occasion to stage a public protest on the state of the nation.



But President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, called on Nigerians to rally behind democratic institutions, embrace national unity and support ongoing efforts to tackle insecurity, declaring that the country’s 27 years of uninterrupted democratic rule must not be undermined by forces seeking to derail its progress.

Similarly, Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma challenged Nigerians to work harder to sustain democracy, saying that both Nigerians and institutions must collaborate to defend democracy and make it a covenant that they must keep.



Governors from Nigeria’s North-West region used the occasion to express commitment to a concrete, time-bound actions aimed at reducing multidimensional poverty and improving living conditions for women and children to better the lot of the people.

Also, the Permanent Chairman of the Southern Nigerian Traditional Rulers Council (SNTRC), Arole Oodua Olofin Adimula and the Natural Head of the Oduduwa race worldwide, the Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, called on the federal government to intensify efforts towards tackling insecurity and ending the menace of banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities threatening peace and development across the country.



The INEC recognised Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) paid tribute to the resilience, patriotism, and unwavering commitment of citizens to democratic governance despite prevailing challenges. Not left out, the PDP led by Tanimu Turaki urged Nigerians to remember the ethos of a free and fair election of June 12 1993.

This was as the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, and his counterpart in the National Rescue Movement (NRM), Dr. Esther Nkem Okereke, said although Nigeria had sustained democratic rule for over two decades, millions of citizens remained trapped in poverty, insecurity and political disenchantment.



The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) and the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC) while celebrating the import of June 12 lamented that despite 26 years of uninterrupted democratic rule, Nigeria was yet to fulfil the promise of the struggle, citing worsening insecurity, economic hardship, corruption and shrinking civic freedoms as evidence that many citizens have yet to reap the benefits of democracy.

ActionAid Nigeria used the occasion to raise concerns over what it described as the country’s failure to fully realise the democratic ideals symbolised by June 12, warning that shrinking civic space, rising poverty, insecurity and weak governance threaten the nation’s democratic future.



Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission, Chief Tony Ojukwu (SAN), declared that credible elections were fundamental human right that must be guaranteed to every citizen, rather than a privilege granted by those in power just as the Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya described democracy as the most dependable pathway to sustainable development, citing the transformation witnessed across Gombe.



They paid tribute to several pro-democracy icons, including Chief MKO Abiola, Hajia Kudirat Abiola, General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Ken Saro-Wiwa, Chima Ubani, Bamidele Aturu, Innocent Chukwuma, Bilikisu Yusuf, Tajudeen Abdulraheem and many others whose sacrifices shaped Nigeria’s democratic journey.

Atiku stated this while delivering a keynote address at the democracy day dialogue organized by the Coalition Political Action Committee (COPAC) commended Nigerians for not abandoning the promises of June ,12 ; freedom, prosperity and the right to choose leaders who will serve them.



Atiku expressed concerns that despite ravaging insecurity, only 7.11 percent of the country’s 2026 defense budget had been accessed, stressing that democracy has not yet translated into prosperity.

He said: “The cost of living crisis has exploded into an unbearable burden that is crushing ordinary families. Fuel, good, transport, and medicine have become luxuries that few Nigerian’s can afford.

“Food insecurity has become synonymous with our daily reality. The statistics are staggering, and the warnings of impending hardship now haunt millions. Farms lie fallow, markers stand empty and for too many of our people have grown accustomed to going to bed hungry in a country that cannot even guarantee their safety.”



Atiku said youth unemployment has reached epidemic proportions and has condemned Nigerian’s brightest talents to idleness and despair , consequently driving an unprecedented wave of brain drain and forced migration.

Obi, yesterday challenged Nigerians to insist on a repeat of the credibility, transparency and popular legitimacy that characterised the historic June 12, 1993 presidential election, declaring that the country must deliver a similar electoral process in 2027.

Marking this year’s Democracy Day, Obi urged citizens to go beyond celebrations and use June 12 as an opportunity for sober reflection on the health of Nigeria’s democracy, the performance of its institutions and the integrity of its electoral system.



In a statement posted on his X account, the former Labour Party presidential candidate said June 12 remains the most enduring symbol of the Nigerian people’s democratic will and should serve as a benchmark for evaluating the nation’s political progress.

According to him, the annual commemoration of Democracy Day should provoke critical questions about whether Nigeria’s democratic institutions are living up to the ideals that inspired the struggle for democratic governance.

In his Democracy Message, Uzodimma, who is also the Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum insisted that the legislature, judiciary, security agencies, the electoral body and Nigerians themselves must work hard to uphold democracy as the best form of government for the county.



“Democracy is not the work of government alone. Let each of us, in our own station, support and consolidate it,’ he declared.

While acknowledging that democracy in Nigeria still faces some challenges, he was optimistic that given the 27 years of unbroken democracy Nigeria truly deserved this form of government they fought for.

He paid glowing tribute to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other democracy activists who made sacrifices for the advent and sustenance of the current democracy.



He urged Nigerians to remain steadfast and keep faith with the country in the march to consolidate democracy and good governance.

In a message marking the 2026 Democracy Day made available to Journalists yesterday, Gombe Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, stated, “Democracy has created the enabling environment for growth, expanded access to public services and opened new opportunities for our people.”

The Governor acknowledged that Nigeria’s democratic journey has faced significant challenges, but noted that 27 years of uninterrupted civilian rule remains a remarkable national achievement.

“Our ability as a nation to sustain democratic governance, manage transitions peacefully and continue striving toward national development is worthy of recognition,” he said.

North-West Governors Pledge to Fight Poverty, Support Women, Children

Governors from Nigeria’s North-West region have committed to a concrete, time-bound actions aimed at reducing multidimensional poverty and improving living conditions for women and children. The commitment followed a two-day high-level policy dialogue held in Kano, organized by the North-West Governors’ Forum in partnership with the Office of the Vice President, the European Union (EU), and UNICEF.

The event drew participation from Vice President Kashim Shettima, federal ministers, traditional and religious rulers, youth leaders, and private sector representatives.



The North-West region, which houses approximately 60 million people, currently grapples with some of the highest multidimensional poverty rates in Nigeria. Women and children remain the hardest hit, with more than half of the region’s children out of school. Families also face severe, overlapping deficits in healthcare, nutrition, clean water, sanitation, and income security.

To address these challenges, the Governors adopted a joint communiqué at the conclusion of the meeting. The document outlines clear strategies to scale up social protection systems—including child-focused benefits—strengthen public service delivery, and increase domestic financing for poverty reduction. They also endorsed a structured roadmap and monitoring framework to track implementation progress.



Speaking on behalf of the Chairman of the North-West Governors’ Forum and Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, Deputy Governor Malam Faruk Lawal described the agreement as a pivot from intent to action. He stated that the region now possesses a clear set of priorities to guide human capital investments and deliver tangible results for local communities.

Building on this, Vice President Kashim Shettima emphasised that the success of the initiative depends on sustained leadership and swift execution, reaffirming the Federal Government’s full support for the states.

Ooni Urges FG to Intensify Fight Against Insecurity

In a Democracy Day message yesterday by the Director of Media and Public Affairs, Ooni’s Palace, Moses Olafare, the traditional ruler appealed to Nigerians to remain patient and supportive of government efforts at addressing the nation’s security and economic challenges.

The Ooni noted that no responsible government would deliberately desire insecurity within its territory, stressing that the safety of citizens remains fundamental to national growth and stability. According to him, while security challenges persist in several parts of the country, the government at all levels must continue to strengthen security architecture, improve intelligence gathering, equip security agencies adequately and ensure that perpetrators of criminal activities are brought to justice.



“Democracy thrives best in an atmosphere of peace, security and justice. As we celebrate another Democracy Day, I urge our governments to do more in the fight against insecurity and banditry. The protection of lives and property must remain a top priority,” the Ooni stated.

The Ooni further urged Nigerians not to lose hope in the country’s democratic journey, emphasizing that national development requires collective sacrifice, patience and cooperation between leaders and citizens.

Reject Forces Seeking to Derail Democratic Governance, Says Akpabio

Akpabio charged Nigerians to always strive to preserve democracy which was the essence of June 12 and described Nigeria’s democratic journey as a testament to resilience, endurance and collective commitment to constitutional rule, despite challenges that have tested the nation’s resolve over the years.

Speaking on behalf of the 10th National Assembly, Akpabio congratulated Nigerians for sustaining democracy for nearly three decades, noting that while the democratic experiment had not been without shortcomings, the nation remained on the path of progress. According to him, democracy must go beyond the periodic conduct of elections and be anchored on accountability, justice, transparency, compassion and service to the people.



The Senate President urged Nigerians not to lose faith in democratic governance, warning against attempts by anti-democratic elements to exploit prevailing socio-economic and security challenges to weaken public confidence in the system. He stressed that democratic governance remains the best platform for addressing national challenges and ensuring inclusive development.

Akpabio also used the occasion to challenge young Nigerians to become active participants in politics and governance rather than remaining passive observers. According to him, the youth represent the future of leadership in the country and must begin to prepare themselves by engaging constructively in the democratic process.

“As we commemorate June 12, I wish to encourage the youth not to sit on the fence but be active participants in the nation’s political activities. The youths constitute the fulcrum of those who will succeed us tomorrow,” he said.

He called on citizens to recommit themselves to the ideals of freedom, transparency, accountable government, social justice and civic engagement, which he described as the core values underpinning democratic societies. On the worsening security situation in parts of the country, Akpabio appealed for greater cooperation between citizens and government, insisting that defeating terrorism, banditry and other forms of violent crime requires collective action.

Adebayo, Okereke Say Poverty, Insecurity, Electoral Flaws Betraying Sacrifices

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, and his counterpart in the National Rescue Movement (NRM), Dr. Esther Nkem Okereke, said although Nigeria had sustained democratic rule for over two decades, millions of citizens remained trapped in poverty, insecurity and political disenchantment.

In separate Democracy Day messages commemorating the 33rd anniversary of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election won by the late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale (MKO) Abiola, the two opposition candidates argued that the ideals that inspired the historic poll were yet to be fully realised.

Adebayo described June 12 as a sacred reminder of the supremacy of the people’s will and the sacrifices made by patriots who fought for democratic governance in Nigeria. According to him, the 1993 election represented one of Nigeria’s brightest moments and offered the country an opportunity to become a model of democratic renewal on the African continent.

He lamented that the annulment of the election by the military government amounted to a betrayal of both the Constitution and the sovereignty of Nigerians.

“June 12 reminds us that the people are the true owners of power. What happened in 1993 was not just the annulment of an election; it was a betrayal of the Constitution and the sovereignty of Nigerians,” he said.

On her part, Okereke painted an even grimmer picture of the state of the nation, declaring that democracy was “bleeding” under the weight of poverty, insecurity, corruption and declining public trust in institutions. Recalling her childhood memories of the June 12 struggle, she said ordinary Nigerians embraced MKO Abiola not because of politics but because he embodied hope for a better future.

She paid tribute not only to Abiola and Kudirat Abiola but also to renowned pro-democracy figures such as Gani Fawehinmi, Beko Ransome-Kuti, China Ubani and numerous unnamed student leaders, journalists and civil rights activists who challenged military dictatorship.

According to her, the ultimate objective of their sacrifices was to build a country where every child could access quality education, every family could access healthcare and every young Nigerian could find meaningful employment without relying on political connections.

“Democracy is bleeding. The court you run to for justice sometimes fails you. The vote you cast with hope sometimes disappears. The market where a trader sells goods is overwhelmed by inflation before the day ends,” she said.

ActionAid: Democratic Promise Remains Unfulfilled

In a statement issued to mark the June 12 celebration, the Country Director of ActionAid Nigeria, Andrew Mamedu, said the decision by former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2018 to recognise June 12 as Democracy Day was a significant step toward correcting the injustice surrounding the annulment of the 1993 presidential election won by Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola.

According to the organisation, the declaration was more than a symbolic gesture; it represented a commitment to uphold the will of the Nigerian people and strengthen democratic governance. However, ActionAid argued that eight years later, many of the aspirations associated with that promise remain unrealized.

The organisation expressed concern over what it called a growing crackdown on civic freedoms, citing reports of arrests, prosecutions and intimidation of journalists, activists and citizens critical of government actions.

It referenced data from the National Human Rights Commission indicating that hundreds of thousands of human rights complaints were recorded in April 2026, including allegations of extrajudicial killings, abuse of authority and restrictions on freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

ActionAid also criticised the application of the Cybercrimes Act against journalists and activists, pointing to cases involving media practitioners and civil society actors who were reportedly arrested or prosecuted after exposing governance failures or questioning official claims.

Credible Elections Fundamental Human Right, Says NHRC

In a statement commemorating the significance of June 12, Ojukwu said the annulled 1993 presidential election remains the strongest evidence that Nigeria is capable of conducting free, fair, and transparent elections when democratic institutions respect the will of the people.

According to him, the electoral framework introduced by Humphrey Nwosu, particularly the Option A4 and Modified Open Ballot systems, demonstrated that electoral credibility is achievable when election management bodies operate with integrity, transparency, and strict adherence to the law.

The NHRC boss emphasised that the right of citizens to participate in governance through genuine elections is guaranteed under Nigeria’s Constitution and regional human rights instruments, stressing that electoral misconduct amounts to a direct assault on fundamental freedoms.

He noted that practices such as voter suppression, vote buying, electoral violence, and manipulation of election results should not be viewed merely as administrative shortcomings but as serious violations of civil and political rights.

Ojukwu expressed concern that more than three decades after the June 12 election, many of the challenges that undermine electoral credibility continue to persist, weakening public confidence in democratic institutions and diminishing citizens’ faith in the electoral process.