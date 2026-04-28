2027: Nasarawa APC Endorses Tinubu As Sole Presidential Candidate

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State has endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as its sole presidential candidate for the 2027 general election.

Similarly, the party lauded President Tinubu for what it described as bold, visionary and transformative leadership, which, according to the party, brought economic stability, improved infrastructure and enhanced national security, despite the global economic challenges.

Speaking at a world press conference Tuesday in Lafia, the state APC chairman, Dr. Aliyu Bello, said that the media outing was organised to update the public on key developments within the party ahead of scheduled party primaries.

He said: “We wish to, on behalf of the leadership and entire membership of our party in Nasarawa State, highly commend the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his bold, visionary and transformative leadership.

“Despite global economic challenges, his administration has continued to implement far-reaching developmental programmes and reforms aimed at stabilizing the economy, improving infrastructure, enhancing national security, and laying a solid foundation for sustainable growth and prosperity.

“In recognition of these laudable achievements and his unwavering commitment to the progress of Nigeria, we hereby endorse His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in office come 2027, to enable him consolidate on the gains already recorded.”

The chairman disclosed that the APC leadership in the state has put in place a comprehensive and well-cordinated framework to ensure transparent, free, fair and credible primaries in the state in strict compliance with the Electoral Act and constitution of the party.

Bello disclosed that activities scheduled for the party’s primaries have been carefully designed to ensure that stakeholders are carried along to guarantee inclusiveness, equity and confidence in the process.

He commended Governor Abdullahi Sule for his sterling leadership, and for his endorsement of Senator Ahmed Wadada Aliyu as his preferred successor, pledging the support of the party at all times.

The APC chairman said that the party in the state remains firmly committed to the principles of internal democracy, adding that all aspirants are free and encouraged to participate in the forthcoming primaries, assuring them of a level-playing field for all.