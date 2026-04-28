Malami Dares EFCC Over Seizure of 50 Properties, Says ‘All Declared, All Legal’

Onuminya Innocent





Former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, yesterday, fired back at the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), filing a 40-page affidavit before the Federal High Court to block the final forfeiture of more than 50 properties linked to him, his family, and 14 companies.

The move came after Justice Emeka Nwite granted EFCC an interim forfeiture order on January 6, 2026, in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/20/2026.

The order temporarily handed the commission control of houses, hotels, schools, factories, and plots of land across Abuja, Kano, and Kebbi.

EFCC’s ex parte motion claimed the assets were “reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities”.

Malami’s sworn response, however, stated that it was not true.

“There is no prima facie evidence,” the affidavit read, insisting every property was bought with legitimate funds and declared to the Code of Conduct Bureau long before the EFCC move.

To prove it, the former AGF laid out N15.5 billion in “lawful income” earned between 2015 and 2023.

That included N374.6 million as AGF salary and allowances, N10.01 billion business turnover, N3.52 billion in bank loans, N958 million in wedding gifts, and N509.8 million from two book launches.

Companies named included Rayhaan Hotels, Zeennoor Hotels, Meethaq Hotels, Rayhaan Bustan Agro Allied, Azbir Arena, and Rayhaan University.

He accused EFCC of inflating values to “mislead the court”.

A Maitama duplex the commission valued at N5.95 billion was bought for N500 million, Malami said, add-ing that Rayhaan University’s permanent site, pegged at N56 billion by EFCC, had receipts showing N150 million, while an independent valuation by Jide Taiwo & Co was attached to back his figures.

Malami tendered four CCB asset declaration forms from 2015, 2019, and 2023, arguing that the disputed properties were already on record before the case began.

He also said six assets, including Rayhaan Hotel, Kano, and Malami Support Organisation Building, were acquired between 2006 and 2013 — before he became minister.

The affidavit took a personal turn when Malami said armed EFCC operatives evicted his family from six Abuja homes on March 24, 2026, without a final forfeiture order.

“My wives and children, who are minors, were chased out,” he stated, and added that title documents were seized during his 25-day detention in December 2025.

The interim order might have started to hit his businesses already. For instance, NEXIM Bank recalled a N1.122 billion loan to Rayhaan Bustan Agro Allied days after the court ruling, the affidavit said.

Zenith Bank, which guaranteed the facility, also began charging daily interest on the balance, it added.

Malami also addressed the criminal angle. The forfeiture, he stated, leaned on Charge No. FHC/CR/700/2025, where he had pleaded not guilty.

“Allegations are being contested and not determined,” he wrote.

On four Abuja properties tied to businessman Abdulrahman Musa Bashir, Malami said they stemmed from pre-2015 legal and business deals, later settled by set-off.

Another property, he claimed, belonged to his late father’s estate and was held in trust for other heirs.

The court had directed any interested party to “show cause” why the assets shouldn’t be permanently forfeited to the federal government.

“I have fully accounted for ownership and lawful source of funds,” Malami’s affidavit concluded.

Nwite is expected to set a hearing date to decide whether to lift the interim order or make it final. For now, the hotels, schools, and mansions remained in EFCC’s custody.

Outside the court, Malami’s lead counsel, J.B. Daudu, SAN, told reporters that the interim order was “based on speculation, not evidence”.

EFCC declined comment on the new filings.