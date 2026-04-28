China Hands Over Landmark ECOWAS Headquarters in Abuja

* Reinforces West African unity and strategic partnerships

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

A major chapter in West Africa’s integration journey unfolded in Abuja on Tuesday as the Government of China formally handed over a newly constructed headquarters complex to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) — a project widely seen as both a symbol of regional ambition and a test of evolving global partnerships.

The ceremony, attended by senior regional leaders, diplomats and government officials, brought together voices from across Africa and China, each framing the project not merely as infrastructure, but as a statement of intent in a rapidly shifting global order.

President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Alieu Touray, described the handover as a defining moment in the bloc’s 50-year history, noting that the completion of the complex coincides with a milestone anniversary for the regional body.

He emphasized that while the physical structure has now been delivered, its true significance will be measured by how it strengthens cooperation, policy coordination, and collective action among member states.

“This is more than a building,” Touray suggested in substance. “It is an instrument for the future of regional integration.”

Touray clarified that while the handover signifies the completion of construction, the formal inauguration of the complex will take place later in the year.

The inauguration is expected to be led by the Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government, Julius Maada Bio, alongside Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and other regional leaders.

The headquarters project, funded by the Government of China at a cost of approximately $56.57 million, was completed within two years—a timeline Touray described as “highly commendable” given the scale and complexity of the infrastructure.

He expressed gratitude to Chinese President Xi Jinping, represented at the event by Ambassador Yu Dunhai, for what he called a “generous contribution” to regional development.

He further highlighted China’s longstanding support for ECOWAS, including assistance in peace and security operations such as the provision of equipment for the ECOWAS Standby Force.

Touray also acknowledged Nigeria’s pivotal role as host nation, commending the support of government officials including the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, among others.

The new ECOWAS headquarters is a sprawling, modern complex designed to enhance the commission’s operational efficiency.

It features a central administrative tower flanked by two wings, a fully equipped conference centre with an 800-seat capacity, meeting rooms with interpretation systems, and various support facilities including a clinic, gym, daycare centre, and exhibition spaces.

Additional infrastructure includes parking for over 700 vehicles, security and maintenance facilities, and dedicated workspaces for staff and project teams.

The complex is expected to serve as a hub for regional policymaking, diplomacy and collaboration among member states.

Touray praised the efforts of engineers, contractors and consultants—including the Chinese construction firm and supervising teams—as well as ECOWAS technical staff who worked collaboratively to deliver the project.

He emphasized that the new headquarters represents more than just a physical structure, describing it as a symbol of the region’s shared aspirations.

He reaffirmed ECOWAS’s commitment to building on the legacy of its founding leaders by promoting peace, unity and prosperity across West Africa.

China’s Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Yu Dunhai, framed the project as a flagship expression of Beijing’s long-standing engagement with Africa.

He highlighted the structure—popularly dubbed the ‘Eye of West Africa’—as a blend of Chinese engineering excellence and regional cultural identity, symbolizing what he described as a “profound bond” between China and the continent.

Positioning the project within a broader geopolitical narrative, the envoy pointed to decades of China-Africa cooperation and reiterated Beijing’s approach of non-interference, mutual respect and development-driven partnership.

He also referenced recent policy moves by Chinese President Xi Jinping, including expanded trade access and modernization initiatives aimed at deepening economic ties with African nations.

He noted that the state-of-the-art complex, stands as a modern architectural landmark in Abuja, with construction beginning in December 2022 and was completed after more than three years of intensive work, blending advanced Chinese engineering with elements of West African cultural identity.

According to the ambassador, the facility is designed to strengthen the operational capacity of ECOWAS and provide a conducive environment for member states to advance regional development, integration and cooperation.

He noted that the project follows earlier major Chinese-supported infrastructure on the continent, including the African Union (AU) headquarters, reinforcing China’s long-standing commitment to Africa’s institutional development.

Highlighting the broader diplomatic context, Yu emphasized that 2025 marks 70 years of China-Africa relations, during which Beijing has positioned itself as a consistent partner in Africa’s development journey.

He reiterated China’s policy of non-interference, mutual respect, and “no-strings-attached” cooperation, stressing that partnerships are driven by Africa’s needs and priorities.

The envoy also referenced key policy initiatives led by Chinese President Xi Jinping, including the ‘Ten Partnership Actions’ unveiled at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit and expanded economic measures such as zero-tariff access for African exports.

On regional matters, Yu commended ECOWAS for its role in promoting peace, stability, and integration across West Africa. He reaffirmed China’s support for African-led solutions to regional challenges and pledged continued engagement with member states to strengthen development cooperation and strategic dialogue.

The ambassador further acknowledged Nigeria’s leadership role in the region, praising the country’s contributions as host of ECOWAS and a key driver of regional stability. He noted that bilateral relations between China and Nigeria have gained momentum under the leadership of President Tinubu, with both countries aligning development strategies to boost economic growth.

For Nigeria, the host nation, the moment carried both symbolic and strategic weight.