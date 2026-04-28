ECOWAS Donates N200m Anti-Drug Equipment to Adamawa Hospital, NDLEA Amid Youth Addiction Surge

Daji Sani in Yola

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has donated medical and rehabilitation equipment valued at N200 million to the Adamawa State Specialist Hospital, Yola and the state command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The handover was held during a high-level advocacy event on drug use at the Nyako Centre in Jimeta. Officials said the intervention seeks to address the growing number of addicts in the state and strengthen existing rehabilitation structures.

Head of the ECOWAS Drugs and Control Division, Dr. Daniel Amakwa, explained that the donation is part of a broader regional effort to help member countries combat drug abuse and improve victim reintegration. Adamawa, he noted, is the fourth benefitting state in Nigeria.

Dr. Amakwa raised concerns about the high prevalence of drug use among youths in Adamawa and across Africa, adding that ECOWAS monitors trends across the continent and publishes the data online for documentation and policy planning.

Describing drug abuse as an evolving problem, he said ECOWAS is focusing on early intervention, treatment and reintegration to help victims recover and contribute positively to their communities.

Representing the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Chief Felix Tangwami, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Pharmacist Zira Mathias, said the equipment will have a great impact on treatment centres.

He recalled that the state government had earlier set up a Committee on Drug Abuse to work with relevant stakeholders.

The state Commandant of the NDLEA, Aliyu Abubakar, described the donation as timely, saying it will boost rehabilitation and counselling of victims.

He appealed to spirited individuals to help the agency build a bigger rehabilitation centre.

Abubakar disclosed that the current facility is overstretched because addicts from other states are also brought in for treatment.

He noted that the command had earned a medal for its work in rehabilitation and counselling.

Chief Medical Director of Specialist Hospital Yola, Dr. Wadinga Dauda, warned that drug abuse is impacting the younger generation negatively.

He urged stakeholders, including the media, to intensify advocacy, stressing that treatment is expensive and addiction damages health and performance.

A presentation titled ‘The Dangers of Drug Abuse,’ by Dr. Stephen John revealed that 60 per cent of secondary school students have not been exposed to enlightenment on drug risks, while the prevalence rate among students remains high.

The event also featured documentaries and a question-and-answer session on drug abuse.