IMPI Report: Over 8,000 Terrorists Neutralised Under Tinubu Since 2023

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Despite recent spate of kidnappings, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s war against terrorism has not failed and has achieved notable tactical successes, according to a new study by the Independent Media and Policy Initiative, IMPI.

In a policy statement signed by the Chairman, Dr Omoniyi Akinsiju, IMPI said police and military offensives have neutralised over 8,000 bandits and terrorists, arrested 11,600 criminals, and recovered thousands of weapons since 2023.

It said: “From our study of the federal administration’s counter-terrorism efforts, it is indisputable that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration has recorded notable tactical successes in the fight against banditry.

“Between 2023 and now, the police and military offensives have led to the neutralisation of over 8,000 bandits and terrorists, with 11,600 criminals arrested, and the recovery of thousands of weapons.

As recently as 6 June, 2026, Operation HADIN KAI troops rescued 360 kidnapped victims from a heavily fortified terrorist enclave hidden deep within the Mandara Mountains of Borno State.

“Earlier, in the Yagba West area of Kogi State, troops of the Nigerian Army 12 Brigade and local vigilantes rescued two kidnap victims after pursuing fleeing terrorists. Similarly, in May and June 2026, operations in Borno State saw massive search-and-rescue efforts that freed hundreds of individuals, and in Kwara State, joint operations by the Nigerian Army and Air Force rescued 21 victims.

“Additionally, recent efforts by the federal administration have resulted in major rescue of citizens abducted by kidnappers and bandits in Kebbi, Kaduna, Niger, Kwara and Borno States, making a paradigm shift from the past.”

The policy group also detailed some of the strategies deployed by security agencies in the war against terrorism

“The military relies on several key strategies to secure the release of captives. In addition, troops frequently launch swift, aggressive pursuit operations into forests, mountainous terrain, and caves, such as the Mandara Mountains in Borno and the Babanla Forest in Kwara. The physical pressure from these sweeps forces armed bandits or insurgents to abandon their captives and flee.

“Likewise, when kidnappers demand large ransoms and threaten to kill victims, military intelligence track their movement and deploy covert rescue tactics. For instance, troops in Plateau State deployed these methods to rescue a retired military officer from a ₦200 million ransom situation without paying a kobo.

“Security operatives utilise Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) before launching air strikes. Precision air strikes or drone sweeps frequently dislodge militant hideouts, providing captives the opportunity to break free and find safety. The rescued individuals typically receive initial first aid, trauma support, and food at field ambulances or military medical facilities before being handed over to state governments for family reunification,” it said.

IMPI argued that recent success stories from the frontlines were as a result of investments in military hardware, and improved training of operatives.

“It will not be out of place to credit these outcomes to the Tinubu administration’s major investments in both military and presidential aviation. Key procurements and deliveries across the Nigerian Armed Forces and military air assets that include 24 advanced M-346FA fighter jets, four T-129 ATAK helicopters, and five Agusta 109S Trekker helicopters.

“The Nigerian army is also equipped with 12 MD 530F Cayuse attack helicopters to operationalise the newly established army aviation unit. Deliveries also include Diamond DA62 surveillance aircraft and King Air 360i multi-purpose aircraft.

It however added that more still needed to be done in the area of technology to boost the operational readiness of security operatives as well as addressing socio-economic factors in remote areas which criminal elements latch on to perpetrate criminality.