Femi Ojumu Launches ‘The Trinity’ to Shape Nigeria’s Policy Landscape

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In a major gathering of diplomats, legal luminaries, academics and captains of industry, renowned international lawyer and essayist, Femi Ojumu, officially unveiled a monumental three-volume literary compendium collectively titled ‘The Trinity’.

Held Saturday in Lagos, the presentation celebrated the enduring power of ideas and positioned the newly launched books as essential strategic blueprints for navigating contemporary national and global complexities.

​’The Trinity’ comprises three distinct yet interconnected volumes that thoroughly examine the critical pillars of modern statehood: Law and Geopolitics (Global Disequilibrium), Transforming Nigeria’s Socio-Economic Development (Policy Perspectives), The Dynamic Intersection of Economics, Foreign Relations, Jurisprudence and National Development.

​The keynote address was delivered by Major General Ike Nwachukwu (rtd), a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, who emphasized the rare discipline required to translate complex geopolitical thoughts into actionable frameworks that can positively influence decision-makers.

Sharing insights from his distinguished career, Major General Nwachukwu recalled his time managing Nigeria’s international operations and transitioning the country’s diplomatic focus in the post-apartheid era.

​”We were to use diplomacy to enhance the economic development of our people,” Nwachukwu explained, noting that Nigeria needed to aggressively position itself for growth alongside industrially advanced nations.

Praising the author’s work, the former minister added: “These books called The Trinity are going to be reference materials for policymakers, and I am going to buy some of them and support our military libraries and other instruments in the country with it.”

​While delivering his goodwill message, the chairman of the occasion, former Minister of External Affairs, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, who was represented by Professor Femi Otubanjo, lauded the author’s extraordinary intellectual bandwidth, marveling at the rare feat of presenting three comprehensive volumes simultaneously.

​”I know Femi for writing, but in this case, he is not unveiling just one book, but three books,” Professor Otubanjo stated. “I don’t know how he has found himself to do that. But we need people like Femi to save civilization by churning out ideas that are important and cannot be destroyed, except maybe by an atomic bomb. That is why people say that the pen is mightier than the sword. It is a noble thing, and those who are able to do it deserve our commendation.”

​Reviewing the collection, the Director General of The Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Professor Eghosa Osaghae, described the work as a masterclass in public intellectualism.

He commended Ojumu’s fearless, passionate, and blunt writing style, highlighting how the author confronts difficult modern realities, such as questioning the true metrics of assessing “repentant terrorists” in counter-insurgency operations.

​”When a book reviewer is asked to review three books, the person will ask if there is a logic that ties these books together,” Professor Osaghae remarked. “I think Ojumu is not just a jack of all trades; he is also a master of all trades. He writes with the authority of the master.”

“There are over three hundred articles, we call them chapters, in the three books. In one he talks corporate governance, in another he talks jurisprudence, in another he talks foreign policy, and in another he is discussing autobiographies. He handles all of them with such brilliance. This work will help in shaping public domain agenda-setting for a long time to come,” he said.

​While talking about the author, an international lawyer, Obi Ihonor, disclosed that Femi Ojumu is a highly respected lawyer, writer, essayist and foreign policy expert.

He is an alumnus of the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), the Nigerian Law School, the London School of Economics & Political Science (LSE), and Kingston University.

He currently serves as the Founder and Principal Partner at Balliol Myers LP, and has spent decades advising multinational organizations, international energy firms, FTSE/NSE-listed corporations, high-net-worth individuals, and governments across both developed and developing economies.

​The event, which was anchored by Master of Ceremony Oladeinde Nelson-Cole, concluded with an interactive session where scholars, students and legal experts reflected on the books’ immediate relevance to a rapidly evolving world.