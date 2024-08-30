FG Threatens to Invoke ‘No Work, No Pay’ Rule on Striking Resident Doctors

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja



The federal government yesterday warned members of the Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) that it may be compelled to implement a ‘No Work, No Pay’ order on them should refuse to call of the ongoing warning strike.

In a statement signed by the Assistant Director, Information and Public Relations of the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, the ministry said that it found the decision of the doctors to proceed on strike action, in the midst of ongoing discussions, deeply regrettable.



It said that over the past months, the ministry, in collaboration with relevant security agencies, including the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) had been working tirelessly to ensure the immediate and safe rescue of Dr Ganiyat Popoola.

It further said High-level discussions and coordinated efforts are currently underway, adding that government remained confident that these measures will lead to a positive outcome.



The statement said: “The ministry finds the decision to proceed with this strike action, in the midst of these ongoing discussions, deeply regrettable. As we believe that continued dialogue is the best approach to resolving any outstanding issues.

“In view of this, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare wishes to bring to the notice of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), that in line with extant labour laws, the federal government will evoke the ‘No Work, No Pay’ for the number of days the strike was observed.”.



The ministry said the measure was not intended to undermine the legitimate concerns of medical professionals but to ensure that essential healthcare services were not unduly disrupted to the detriment of the public.

“We encourage all resident doctors to return to the negotiation table so that we can collaboratively find lasting solutions to the challenges facing our healthcare sector.



“As always, the ministry remains open to constructive dialogue and is committed to working together with all stakeholders to achieve a fair and sustainable resolution,’’ the statement added.

Doctors under the auspices of NARD had recently embarked on a one-week warning strike to protest the continued stay of one of their members, in the hands of kidnappers since December 27 last year.



Meanwhile, the leadership of NARD met with the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha late Thursday evening, with the minister pleading with them to call off their warning strike.

Addressing a peace meeting with the leadership of the doctors in Abuja, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Onyejeocha said that government is leaving no stone untouched in the effort to secure freedom for the kidnapped medical personnel.

She also assured that President Bola Tinubu has ordered that security be beefed up around hospital facilities in order to protect health workers and their patients.



The Minister said: ” I have to say here that the government has heard you clearly and Mr. President is feeling disturbed that these things are happening and it is not something he wished to continue.

“That’s why he has been engaging with security agencies every day, discussing issues of protection of lives and properties of the citizens. And so he told me to reach out to you to plead that he and the security agencies are working hard to make sure that this condition do not persist and that he is committed the protection of lives and properties that he promised Nigerians.



“In that stead, I plead with you that work is ongoing, that please rescind the decision to continue the warning strike because that as we speak people who are not kidnapped are dying. I know that you are passionate saving lives of your brothers and sisters who are in the hospitals”.

Earlier the NARD Resident. Dr. Dele Abdulahi Olaitan had recalled that on 27 of December, 2023, news broke that a lady doctor along with her husband and nephew were kidnapped from their house located within the hospital facility – the National Eye Centre in Kaduna.



He regretted that despite all their cries to the security agents to rescue the victim nothing came out of it.

He lamented that the mother of five kids and a breast feeding mother had been in captivity since December 27, 2023 till date.



According to him, though efforts got her husband released, all other efforts so far has yielded no fruit.

He said that the association had undertaken several engagements including protests and media advocacy but that it was when the association was not getting right responses that they decided to go on warning strike.

