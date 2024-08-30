Dafinone Urges Urhobos to Unite, Advocates Ethnic Interest over Party Affiliation 

The senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ede Dafinone, has called on the Urhobo people, irrespective of their political divide, to unite and prioritize their collective interests over political affiliations, highlighting the need for the Urhobo Nation to reclaim its influence in Delta State and Nigeria at large.

He stated this while speaking at the Urhobo Day celebration by the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU), the United Kingdom 2024 Conference, which was well attended by key political and cultural leaders, including members of the National Assembly, Urhobo monarch, the President Generals of the UPU worldwide, imminent Urhobos both in Nigeria and the UK.

Dafinone acknowledged that his election was on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) but stressed that his primary allegiance is to the Urhobo people.

“We are no longer concerned with party affiliations or who voted for whom. The interests of the Urhobo people are paramount,” Dafinone declared, echoing the sentiments expressed by Reverend Waive at the event.

Looking ahead to the next election cycle, Dafinone urged his constituents to focus on delivering the dividends of democracy rather than getting bogged down in party politics.

He invoked the popular phrase “Emi lokan” (It is our turn), emphasizing that the time has come for the Urhobo people to assert their leadership in Delta State.

Reflecting on the past, Dafinone recounted how 16 or 17 years ago, a governor of Itsekiri extraction successfully empowered his people during his tenure, followed by Senator Okowa from Delta North.

“It is now our time,” Dafinone asserted, insisting that the Urhobo people should hold onto the governorship for the next eight years.

However, the senator lamented the diminishing dominance of the Urhobo people, pointing out that other tribes had become emboldened to challenge the Urhobo’s right to leadership in the state.

He attributed this decline to internal divisions within the Urhobo communities, where some individuals prioritize personal ambition over collective progress.

The lawmaker also addressed the recent Okuama crisis, describing the arrest and detention of the Urhobo king as a “great embarrassment” to the Urhobo people worldwide.

He also expressed concern about the limited access Urhobo leaders have to the highest levels of power in the country, citing this as a reflection of the Urhobo Nation’s weakened position.

The Delta Central lawmaker urged the Urhobo people to support and empower their leaders rather than tearing them down, adding that leadership should not be about standing alone but about uplifting others and ensuring the prosperity of the entire community.

Dafinone reminded the audience of the importance of unity and strategic leadership as the Urhobo people navigate the challenges ahead in Delta State and Nigeria.

“We are not operating at our full strength. So how did we get here? One significant reason is that many Urhobo people, like others, believe they need to tear down our leaders so they can be the only leaders. But when you stand alone as a leader, when the storm hits, you are swept away,” he said.