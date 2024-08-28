Whistleblower’s Arrest: Nigeria Risks Degenerating into Banana Republic, Obi Warns

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has criticised the persistent harassment of journalists in Nigeria by the authorities.

According to Obi, the federal government’s penchant of using security and intelligence agencies to arrest and detain investigative journalists could push the country towards becoming a Banana Republic.

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) confirmed the arrest of Bristol Tamunobiefiri, also known as PIDOM, who runs the anonymous whistleblower account on X.com with the username @99% OPPRESSED, PIDOMNIGERIA.

In a statement, Friday, force spokesperson Muyiwa Adejobi revealed that PIDOM was arrested on August 5 in his hotel room in Rivers State for “committing serious offences that undermine the integrity of government operations.”

Reacting, Obi, in a statement on his X account, Tuesday, drew attention of the National Assembly to the Freedom of Information Act and the rights of Nigerians to access information.

His words: “The fundamental right to free speech is inextricably linked to the right to access information about government activities and decision-making.

“The alarming trend of government agents suppressing information unrelated to national security or interest underscores the urgent need for operational alignment with the Freedom of Information Act.

“Citizens rely on journalists and the media to hold those in power accountable, particularly when governments err or overreach.

“Investigative journalists, who play a crucial role in uncovering truth, are protected by the laws that guard and protect freedom of expression in a democracy.

“It is therefore deeply disturbing and unacceptable that Nigerian investigative journalists have of late been subjected to harassment, abduction, detention, and other draconian measures by agents of the government.”

The former governor of Anambra State urged the federal government to release PIDOM, arrested by the police last week, and emphasised the need for an open society where citizens can exercise their right to free speech.

He wrote: “The disappearance and detention of PIDOMNIGERIA, a journalist, is a grave concern Nigerian authorities must be held accountable for his whereabouts and any alleged wrongdoing.

“If such actions continue, Nigeria risks degenerating into a Banana Republic where journalists are silenced or simply disappear for simply doing their job.

“This is not the Nigeria we want or deserve. We demand justice, accountability, and an end to these egregious attacks on press freedom. We seek an open society in which citizens express themselves freely, have access to unclassified information and in which government is fully accountable to the citizens. These are the minimum requirements of the new society we seek.”