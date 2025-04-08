CBN’s $197.71m Injection: Navigating Nigeria’s Economic Crossroads

By Ade Adesokan





The Central Bank of Nigeria has just injected a whopping $197.71 million into the foreign exchange market which reflects a strategic effort to stabilize the naira amidst global economic turbulence.

This was disclosed in a statement on Saturday by the Director of the Financial Markets Department, Dr Omolara Omotunde-Duke, reiterating the bank’s stance on maintaining market integrity and operational transparency.

“This intervention aligns with the bank’s broader objectives of fostering liquidity and ensuring orderly market functioning, particularly in the face of declining crude oil prices and the ripple effects of U.S. import tariffs, the statement added

The move also underscored the CBN’s commitment to maintaining market integrity and operational transparency, even as Nigeria grapples with the challenges posed by a volatile global macroeconomic landscape.

For manufacturers, the stabilization of the foreign exchange market offers a glimmer of hope. The improved availability of foreign exchange and enhanced market transparency have begun to restore confidence in the sector. After enduring years of unsold inventory and economic uncertainty, manufacturers are cautiously optimistic about the future. The introduction of mechanisms like the Electronic Foreign Exchange Matching System has further bolstered market stability, enabling manufacturers to plan and price their products more effectively. This renewed confidence is evident in the emergence of new factories and the resilience of existing ones, signaling a potential rebound in the manufacturing sector.

The banking industry, however, faces a complex set of implications. While the injection of liquidity into the FX market may mitigate immediate pressures, the broader economic environment remains challenging. Banks must navigate rising operational costs, fluctuating interest rates, and the need for technological investments to maintain competitiveness. The anticipated stabilization of the naira could reduce foreign exchange revaluation gains, compelling banks to explore alternative revenue streams. Nonetheless, the sector’s recapitalization efforts and the gradual recovery of major enterprises offer a promising outlook for sustained growth.

The decline in official forex receipts and the depletion of foreign reserves can be attributed to several factors. A significant drop in crude oil prices, coupled with production challenges such as theft and pipeline vandalism, has reduced Nigeria’s petrodollar earnings. Additionally, the global economic slowdown and the imposition of tariffs by major economies have dampened export revenues. The Central Bank’s consistent interventions to stabilize the naira, including sales to authorized dealers and support for Bureau de Change operators, have further strained reserves. Moreover, the high demand for foreign exchange to fund imports, service external debts, and meet other obligations has outpaced inflows, exacerbating the depletion.

To adopt a more flexible exchange rate policy that reflects market realities and reduces speculative pressures, the Central Bank should consider implementing a unified exchange rate regime to eliminate arbitrage opportunities and enhance transparency. This approach would involve the consolidation of multiple exchange rates into a single market-driven rate, which reflects genuine demand and supply dynamics. By doing so, the CBN can remove disparities between official and parallel market rates, thereby reducing incentives for speculative trading and curbing market distortions.

A unified regime should be supported by transparent guidelines and active monitoring to ensure adherence among market participants. Strengthening regulatory oversight of trading activities will further bolster the credibility of this policy shift. Establishing a well-regulated interbank market where the naira’s value is determined transparently through competitive bidding processes can help achieve this goal. The Central Bank can also leverage technology-driven solutions to enhance the efficiency and security of forex transactions, minimizing risks of fraud and manipulation.

Periodic interventions should be strategically targeted and data-driven, avoiding excessive depletion of foreign reserves. Communication with market participants is critical to manage expectations and mitigate uncertainty, and the CBN should clearly outline its policy objectives and progress toward achieving them.

The Central Bank’s past injections of foreign exchange have had significant impacts on Nigeria’s economy. These interventions have often provided temporary relief to the naira, curbing sharp depreciations and stabilizing the forex market. By increasing liquidity, the CBN has mitigated the risk of market distortions and speculative pressures, fostering a more transparent and efficient trading environment. The injections have also bolstered investor confidence, attracting foreign portfolio investments and encouraging economic activity. However, the reliance on such measures has sometimes strained foreign reserves, highlighting the need for sustainable strategies to address underlying economic challenges.

The intervention also has direct implications for the standard of living of ordinary Nigerians. By stabilizing the naira, the CBN helps to curb inflationary pressures, which can otherwise erode purchasing power and increase the cost of essential goods and services. A more stable exchange rate can lead to lower import costs, making consumer goods more affordable and improving the quality of life for many Nigerians. However, the benefits may not be evenly distributed, as those in vulnerable economic positions may still face challenges due to broader economic uncertainties.

Political instability in many parts of Nigeria significantly affects the stability of the naira amidst global turbulence. Insecurity, ethno-religious conflicts, and governance challenges disrupt economic activities, deter foreign investments, and undermine investor confidence. These factors exacerbate the volatility of the naira, as reduced economic productivity and capital flight strain foreign exchange reserves. Political instability also hampers the implementation of consistent economic policies, creating uncertainty that further weakens the currency.

To address these challenges, Nigeria must prioritize national security and political stability. Strengthening law enforcement, addressing the root causes of conflicts, and promoting inclusive governance can create a conducive environment for economic growth. Electoral reforms, anti-corruption measures, and judicial independence are essential to restoring public trust and fostering stability. Encouraging dialogue and reconciliation among diverse communities can also reduce tensions and promote unity.

Sustainable strategies to address underlying economic challenges must focus on diversification. Reducing reliance on crude oil revenues is crucial, with the government actively promoting non-oil exports through incentives, access to capital, and infrastructure improvements. Encouraging innovation and entrepreneurship in sectors such as technology, manufacturing, and services can spur economic growth and reduce unemployment. Improved agricultural productivity, driven by modern farming techniques and policy support, can enhance food security and lessen import dependence.

In addition to diversification, enhancing fiscal discipline is essential. The government should prioritize efficient resource allocation, curbing wasteful expenditures, and ensuring that budgets align with developmental objectives. Strategic investment in infrastructure, including energy, transportation, and technology, can stimulate economic activity and attract foreign investment. Strengthening partnerships with international organizations and donor agencies can provide additional funding for key projects.

To rebuild foreign reserves, the CBN should adopt measures to boost foreign exchange inflows, such as favorable policies for remittances and foreign direct investments. Streamlined processes and competitive incentives can make Nigeria a more attractive destination for capital inflows. Transparent governance and robust regulatory frameworks will further bolster investor confidence.

The future outlook for Nigeria’s economy hinges on the sustained implementation of strategic reforms and adaptive policies. The CBN’s efforts to stabilize the forex market, coupled with government initiatives to boost crude oil production and diversify the economy, are expected to drive economic recovery. Projections indicate potential GDP growth, reduced inflation, and increased foreign exchange inflows, supported by improved domestic production and investment in critical sectors. The interplay between global and domestic factors will continue to shape Nigeria’s economic trajectory, underscoring the importance of resilience, innovation, and disciplined governance in achieving long-term stability and growth.

•Ade Adesokan is a public affairs commentator