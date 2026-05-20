Gov Otu Flags off 2026 Wet Season Farming, Distributes Seed Yams to Boost Food  Security

Cross River State Governor, Bassey Edet Otu, Wednesday flagged off the 2026 Wet Season Farming Programme with the distribution of improved seed yam inputs to farmers across the state, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to food security, rural prosperity and sustainable agricultural development.

The flag-off ceremony held in Calabar, amid renewed optimism for increased food production, featured the distribution of improved seed yams and other agricultural inputs to beneficiaries drawn from the 18 local government areas of the state, including farmers’ cooperatives, women groups, youths and agricultural extension workers.

Representing Governor Otu at the event, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Irrigation, Hon. Johnson Ebokpo Jr., said the early commencement of the 2026 wet season farming programme was a deliberate strategy by the administration to ensure farmers receive critical inputs in good time to maximize the planting season.

According to him, agriculture remains the backbone of Cross River’s economy and a major pillar of the administration’s ‘People First’ agenda.

“We are not just talking about food security; we are taking deliberate and practical steps to make it a reality. This distribution exercise is part of our broader vision to transform Cross River into the food basket of the South-south and Nigeria at large,” he stated.

Governor Otu, in his message delivered by the commissioner, described the exercise as another practical demonstration of his administration’s strong commitment to agricultural transformation, household food production and economic growth.

“We already know that agriculture remains the backbone of our economy and the primary source of livelihood for thousands of households across the state. This is why our administration continues to invest deliberately in programmes that directly support farmers and strengthen rural communities,” the governor said.

He noted that the distribution of improved seed yams followed the successful one-week train-the-trainer workshop recently conducted across the state in collaboration with the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), where over 400 yam farmers and agricultural extension officers were trained on yam seed multiplication and modern yam minisett technology.

“This strategic capacity-building initiative was designed to equip our farmers and extension agents with practical knowledge on rapid seed yam production, improved agronomic practices and disease management techniques. The state government subsequently took delivery of eight metric tonnes of improved seed yam varieties to support the programme,” he added.

The governor further explained that the minisett technology would create a rapid multiplication system capable of guaranteeing more seed yams, healthier planting materials, increased productivity and faster income generation for farmers.

“Seed yam remains the most expensive input in yam production, accounting for between 25 and 60 per cent of total production costs. Studies have shown that the use of certified seed yam alone can boost farmers’ income by up to 40 per cent. Our goal is to position Cross River as a major player in yam production, processing and seed yam commercialization in Nigeria,” he emphasized.

Also speaking, the National Coordinator of the IFAD-assisted LIFE-ND Programme, Mr. Sam Abiodun, commended the state government for prioritizing agriculture and rural development.

“We are committed to partnering with the Cross River State Government to provide the necessary incentives and support that will drive rural development and boost agricultural productivity. With the collective efforts of farmers, youths and women participating in this programme, we are confident that success will be achieved,” he said.

The commissioner for agriculture disclosed that the distributed inputs were carefully selected based on ecological suitability and crop preferences across the state, covering key staples such as rice, cassava, maize, yam and vegetables.

He further revealed that agricultural extension officers had already been deployed in various communities to train farmers on modern farming techniques, climate-smart agriculture and best agronomic practices aimed at improving yields and reducing post-harvest losses.

Some beneficiaries, who spoke at the event, expressed gratitude to Governor Otu for what they described as a timely intervention capable of easing the burden on farmers amid prevailing economic and climate challenges.

Mrs. Grace Ene of Bekwarra Local Government Area said: “This support has given us hope again. Many farmers could not afford quality seed yams this season, but the government has stepped in to help us produce more food.”

Similarly, Mr. Emmanuel Bassey, a youth farmer from Yakurr, described the programme as a lifeline for young people venturing into agriculture.

“With these improved seed yams and the training we have received, we are confident of better harvests this year. The government has shown genuine concern for farmers,” he stated.

For Mrs. Florence Odama from Obubra, the intervention would significantly reduce production costs and improve household income.

“We are grateful because this support will help us expand our farms and feed our families. This is the kind of assistance farmers truly need,” she added.

With the 2026 wet season farming activities now underway, stakeholders in the agriculture sector said the Otu administration has set an ambitious target of significantly increasing food production across the state, as farmers return to their fields with renewed confidence in the government’s food security agenda.