Ekweremadu’s Mother-in-Law for Burial May 28, Mbah, Otti, Anyim, Wabara, Others Mourn

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‎The family of Mrs. Monica Okwunerigo Okah, mother-in-law of former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has announced funeral ceremonies for their late matriarch, with her burial scheduled for Thursday, May 28, 2026.

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‎This was made known in an obituary issued on Wednesday by Engr. Isaac Okah, on behalf of the late Chief John Nnolum Okah family.

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‎According to the family, Mrs. Okah’s final journey begins on Monday 25, 2026 with service of songs at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Trans Ekulu, Enugu at 5pm.

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‎A requiem mass and wake keep will be held in her honour at her country home, Enugu-Agu Achi in Oji River LGA at 5pm.

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‎The funeral mass will hold on Thursday, May 28, at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, Enugu-Agu Achi. This will be followed with condolence visits and celebration of her life.

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‎There will be an outing and thanksgiving Service in her honour at the same church on Sunday, May 31.

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‎According to the obituary, Mrs. Okah, who died on March 20, 2026, was a devout Christian, bridge builder, mentor, and community leader as well as a charitable, and hardworking woman.

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‎She raised nine children, among them Lady Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, wife of former Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate and Speaker of the Parliament of the Economic Community of West African State, ECOWAS, Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

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‎Meanwhile, tributes have continued to pour in ahead of the funeral ceremonies.

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‎Leading the tributes is Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State, who described Mrs. Okah’s life as one marked by selfless service to God and mankind.

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‎“She not only lived to a ripe age of 95, but equally made indelible marks on the sands of time as a community leader, peace builder, generous giver and indeed a woman of immeasurable impacts. She bequeathed laudable legacies that will always keep her memories fresh in our hearts,” Mbah asserted.

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‎Also, eulogising the late nonagenarian, Governor Alex Otti of Abia State described her as a fervent Christian and respected community leader.

“She made sure people around her felt loved and accepted, and was admired for her deep wisdom and guidance. She will be remembered for her inspirational leadership and commitment to uplifting people around her,” he added.

On his part, former President of the Senate, Senator Adolphus Wabara, saluted what he described as her exemplary life of service.

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‎“Mrs.Okah lived a life worthy of honour and resemblance, touching many with her kindness, strength, and motherly presence,” Wabara stated.

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‎Also, in his tribute, former President of the Senate and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, reflected on Mrs. Okah’s resilience and life of service.

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‎Senator Anyim noted, “Mama’s long life is a testament to God’s grace and a legacy of resilience, love, and commitment to family and community. She lived to a ripe old age, witnessed generations grow, and fulfilled purpose on earth.”