Igbinedion Backs Iyamu, Donates To Campaign After APC Victory

The Esama of Benin Kingdom and Romanian Ambassador to Edo and Delta States, Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, on Wednesday congratulated Dr. Paddy Iyamu on his emergence as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Oredo Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives.

Chief Igbinedion, the revered billionaire businessman and philanthropist, described Iyamu’s victory at the APC primary election as well deserved, noting that his emergence did not come to him as a surprise considering his track record in public service and leadership.

Speaking when Dr. Iyamu and members of his entourage paid him a courtesy visit at his palatial residence in Benin City, the Esama commended the former Commissioner for Education for what he termed his outstanding performance while serving in the administration of Governor Monday Okpebholo.

“You have never disappointed anybody, and God will not allow you to disappoint us now. Carry on with the good work you are doing,” Igbinedion said.

“You performed creditably well while you were commissioner and your achievements remain a testament to your competence and readiness for higher political responsibilities.”

The respected Benin chief, who was said to have made substantial financial contributions towards Iyamu’s political aspiration, expressed confidence that the APC candidate would deliver quality representation to the people of Oredo Federal Constituency if elected into the green chamber in 2027.

Iyamu, in a brief remark, thanked the Esama for his prayers and support just as he promised to entrench purposeful leadership in Oredo federal Constituency.

Iyamu had last weekend emerged winner of the APC primary election for Oredo Federal Constituency after defeating the incumbent lawmaker, Hon. Esosa Iyawe, with a wide margin.