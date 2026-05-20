CBN Retains MPR at 26.5%

James Emejo in Abuja

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Wednesday retained the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), benchmark interest rate, at 26.5 per cent.

The apex bank also retained all standing facilities around the MPR corridor.

Addressing journalists at the end of the two-day meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in Abuja, CBN Governor, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, noted that though headline inflation increased in the last two consecutive months, this may be transient.

Details later….