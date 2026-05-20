One Market, One Future: Reframing Africa’s Economic Potential

A defining idea emerged at the Africa Forward Summit 2026, cutting through familiar narratives about Africa’s growth: the continent can no longer be seen as a collection of fragmented economies, but as a unified, connected market with the scale to influence global demand, investment, and innovation.

This point of view was led by Aigboje Aig Imoukhuede, Chairman of Access Holdings and President of the France Nigeria Business Council (FNBC), representing a conceptual shift and strategic imperative. Across his interventions at the summit, which were held in Nairobi, Kenya, recently, he articulated a vision of Africa that moves beyond geography and politics to focus on what truly drives economic transformation: scale, integration, and execution.

From Fragmentation to Scale

For decades, Africa has been analysed, and often undervalued, through the lens of its 50-plus national markets, each with its own regulatory environment, currency risks, and infrastructure gaps. This fragmentation has shaped investor perception, inflated risk pricing, and limited the continent’s ability to compete globally.

But as Aig Imoukhuede emphasised, this perspective no longer reflects Africa’s emerging reality.

The continent’s combined population, projected to reach over two billion people in the coming decades, alongside rapid urbanisation and rising consumer demand, creates a market of unprecedented scale. When viewed as an integrated economic space, Africa becomes not just investable, but indispensable to global growth.

This shift in perspective underpins a more strategic argument: Africa’s future competitiveness depends on its ability to operate as a unified market, rather than a collection of isolated economies.

Integration as an Economic Strategy

The logic of integration is both simple and transformative. Larger, connected markets attract deeper pools of capital, enable more efficient supply chains, and create the conditions for industrialisation at scale. They also reduce duplication, enhance productivity, and improve resilience in a volatile global economy.

At the heart of this idea is execution, turning continental frameworks into real economic outcomes.

“Transformation only happens when countries are capable of mobilising capital, building institutions, executing policy consistently, and creating environments where long-term investment can succeed,” noted Aig-Imoukhuede.

For Aig Imoukhuede, integration is not merely about trade agreements or political declarations; it is about building the underlying systems that make a single market function effectively. This includes integrated financial systems that facilitate cross-border capital flows; harmonised regulatory frameworks that reduce friction for investors, infrastructure networks that connect production to markets, and digital ecosystems that enable seamless commerce across borders.

Without these, the idea of a continental market remains aspirational.

Capital Follows Scale

One of the most immediate benefits of a connected African market is its impact on investor perception.

Fragmented markets tend to be priced individually, often at a premium, reflecting heightened perceived risks and limited liquidity. A unified market, by contrast, offers diversification, depth, and scale, factors that attract long-term institutional capital.

This is particularly significant at a time when global capital is becoming more selective and competition for investment is intensifying.

By presenting Africa as a single economic opportunity, policymakers and business leaders can fundamentally reshape how the continent is priced and positioned in global financial markets.

A New Partnership Model

Aig Imoukhuede’s vision also has implications for how Africa engages with global partners, particularly Europe.

Rather than approaching partnerships through the lens of individual countries, a continental market framework enables more ambitious, large-scale collaboration, whether in infrastructure development, energy systems, manufacturing, or digital innovation.

It also strengthens Africa’s negotiating power, allowing it to engage as a continental economic bloc with clearer priorities and greater leverage.

This aligns with his broader call for a shift from transactional engagement to long-term co-building, an approach that recognises mutual dependence in an increasingly interconnected world.

The Execution Challenge

Despite its promise, the transition from fragmented economies to an integrated market is not automatic. It requires political will, institutional coordination, and sustained investment.

It also demands a shift in mindset, from national competition to regional collaboration.

Aig Imoukhuede captured this shift in one of the summit’s defining reflections: “Africa is not on the margins of global change; it is at the centre. But potential alone will not deliver transformation; capital mobilisation, institutional strength, and execution will.”

The statement reinforces the critical point that scale alone is not enough. Without the systems and discipline to support it, even the largest markets can underperform.

Redefining Africa’s Place in the World

As the Africa Forward Summit concluded, the idea of Africa as a connected continental market emerged as one of its most compelling themes.

It offers a reframing of the continent’s narrative, from one defined by fragmentation and constraints to one centred on scale, integration, and opportunity.

For investors, it signals a shift in how Africa should be evaluated. For policymakers, it presents a roadmap for unlocking growth. And for African institutions, it underscores the importance of building systems that operate beyond borders.

Ultimately, the message is both simple and profound: Africa’s true power lies not just in its individual economies, but in its collective potential as a unified market.

Realising that potential will require bold decisions, sustained collaboration, and disciplined execution. But if achieved, it could redefine not only Africa’s future, but its role in shaping the global economy.