Obi at 69: ‘Celebrate Me By Channeling Resources to Poor, Needy’

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, has appealed to Nigerians to channel resources to mark his 63rd birthday on Friday, to the needy and poor in the country.

In a statement by his media aide, Dr. Tanko Yunusa, Obi said he would be 63 years old on Friday, July 19, 2024, and would therefore appreciate if all activities marking it should be channeled to the poor and needy

Writing on his X handle on Wednesday ahead of the day Obi said he would wish for a solemn celebration as usual especially now that the poor and the needy are swelling in our midst.

According to him “On Friday, July 19th, I will be celebrating my 63rd birthday. As usual, it is a time for personal reflection and thanksgiving to Almighty God, who has graciously granted me life, good health, and the opportunity to contribute to the betterment of humanity.

“I am humbled by the numerous well-wishers, both locally and internationally, who have already begun sending birthday wishes and organising events in my honour.

“My appeal to my well-wishers and supporters, particularly in Nigeria and Africa, is to use this occasion to fervently pray for our nation and respective countries.

“Let us present ourselves, as political leaders, to God, so that He may touch our hearts to make sacrifices, utilise public resources for the greater good, and prioritise the needs of the poor and marginalised. Let us also provide better opportunities for our youth to thrive.”

He added: “To those organising events and spending funds in celebration of my birthday, I kindly request that you redirect those resources towards supporting the needy, particularly those in hospitals and schools. Your contributions can help pay medical bills and school fees for the less privileged.

“I also appeal that all gifts intended for my birthday be donated to care homes, schools, and hospitals, which will greatly benefit from your generosity.

“I have therefore personally, redirected the resources I would have used for celebrations towards supporting critical areas such as health, education, and poverty alleviation.

“I firmly believe that through these sacrifices, God Almighty will grant your heartfelt wishes for me and answer our prayers.

“Thank you for your kind thoughts and prayers. I urge you all to remain faithful to Nigeria, our beloved country, and your respective nations. May God Almighty protect, bless, and prosper you and your families, and may He bless our dear nation.”, he stated.