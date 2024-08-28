Lagbaja Raises the Alarm over New Security Challenges in Nigeria  

•CDS: military working tirelessly to ensure increase in oil production to boost economy

•Air chief orders commanders to heighten clampdown on adversaries

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja, yesterday, raised the alarm over a new set of security challenges in the country, aside the known threats of terrorism, insurgency, banditry, illegal mining, and farmer/herder crisis.

Lagbaja spoke at the Chief of Army Staff Combined Second and Third Quarter Conference 2024, going on in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

The alarm came as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, said the Armed Forces of Nigeria, in collaboration with other security agencies, were working tirelessly to ensure the safety of critical state assets, as well as guarantee increase in oil production to boost economic activities. Musa said this yesterday, when he received Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Abuja.

Equally, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, directed the Air Component Commanders to intensify their efforts in the ongoing operations to deny terrorists and other criminals freedom of action.

Abubakar gave the directive yesterday during a virtual meeting with the commanders.

Lagbaja said the recent protests in the country, primarily driven by discontent over economic issues and government policies, resulted in significant unrest and, in some cases, violence.

He stated, “This situation reminded us that as an Armed Force, we must not only focus on physical security and defence of the nation, but that food and social security issues can snowball into physical security challenges.”

Lagbaja said the protest held between August 1 and August 10 was largely driven by provocative and inciting social media traffic, although it was professionally managed by the Nigeria Police, supported by the military and other security agencies.

The chief of army staff said the challenge the protest posed was a pointer to the fact that the military must always remain professional.

He stated, “It is obvious that some of the protest organisers hold contrary opinions from the government on how the security forces managed the situation.

“However, I believe it was carefully handled, and I commend our commanders and troops for conducting themselves in the most professional manner as they worked with the Nigeria Police and civil authorities to effectively control the situation.

“Nonetheless, I am deeply saddened by the loss of lives and the destruction of public facilities, as well as looting as witnessed in some states.

“As investigations are instituted into the actions of both the protesters and security forces, I join other well-meaning Nigerians in condoling the families and loved ones of those who tragically lost their lives during the protests.”

Musa, on his part, said the military had been able to markedly decimate terrorists, insurgents and other criminals operating in the country.

A statement by Acting Director, Defence Information, Brig Gen Tukur Gusau, said the CDS, who received the finance minister in his office, assured him of the readiness of the armed forces to continually defend democracy in Nigeria.

Musa expressed appreciation to the minister for his support to the military in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities.

Edun, on his part, appreciated the armed forces for keeping the country together and protecting democracy at all cost. He said this will allow the economy to thrive and businesses to prosper.

Abubakar, at the meeting, charged the air component commanders to consolidate on the significant successes recently recorded in various theatres of operation across the country.

He also stated that the dedication and tactical efforts of the air component commanders had led to a series of successful missions, including eliminating key terrorist leaders, disrupting activities of oil thieves and pipeline vandals, and safeguarding key national assets.

Abubakar tasked the commanders to continue to hit the adversaries hard until they succumb to superior might.

He said, “We must not rest on our laurels. The security of our nation depends on our continued resolve and unwavering commitment.

“I charge you to intensify your efforts and push forward with even greater determination. The Nigerian Air Force will continue to provide all necessary support to ensure the success of our missions.”

Applauding the outstanding performance of the commanders so far, the CAS also highlighted the critical role they had played in ensuring the safety and security of the country. He said the service, and indeed the entire country, were proud of their achievements.

Abubakar told the air commanders, “Your relentless pursuit of excellence and commitment to duty have not gone unnoticed, and the recent operational successes are a testament to your leadership and the professionalism of the men and women under your command. We must, however, continue to hit them hard until they succumb to our superior might.”

However, the air chief stated that the challenges were far from over and called on the commanders to maintain the momentum. He urged them to remain vigilant and to continue to leverage on intelligence, precision strikes, and collaborative efforts with sister services to neutralise the remaining threats.