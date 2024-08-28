Bauchi Varsity VC Restates Commitment to Excellence 

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Vice-Chancellor of Sa’adu Zungur University (SAZU), Prof Fatimah Tahir, has declared that the institution will no longer compromise academic excellence.

Speaking recently during a workshop for the academic staff on ‘Writing Grant-Winning Concept Notes and Proposals’ organised by the Centre of Excellence for Research and Innovation, in collaboration with the university, Tahir emphasised that the institution will not settle for being perceived as “easy” but instead will strive for excellence in all aspects of its operations.

She said, “We don’t want students subscribing to our university because we are easy. We want students to subscribe to our university because we are excellent. And one of the ways that we can show the world that we are excellent is by the excellent research work that comes out of our university.”

Tahir’s statement marks a significant shift in the university’s approach to academic standards. She noted that the institution is committed to producing research that is impactful, innovative, and relevant to the needs of society.

This commitment to excellence is expected to elevate the university’s reputation and attract top talent from around the world.

The vice-chancellor highlighted research as a key area of focus for the university, stating that Sa’adu Zungur University will invest heavily in research infrastructure and capacity building to ensure its researchers have the resources to produce high-quality work.

This investment is expected to yield groundbreaking research that addresses real-world problems and creates economic and social value.

Tahir’s commitment to excellence extends to the university’s academic programmes. She noted that students will benefit from rigorous and challenging courses that prepare them for success in their chosen fields.

The university’s focus on academic rigour is expected to produce graduates who are equipped to make a positive impact on society.

Her statement is a call to action for the university community to strive for excellence in all aspects of their work. She noted that the university’s commitment to excellence will require hard work, dedication, and a willingness to embrace new ideas and approaches.

Charterhouse Lagos Partners PACS to Enhance School’s Nutrition Standards

Funmi Ogundare

Charterhouse Lagos, a new British independent school opening in Lagos in September 2024, has announced a strategic partnership with Pan African Catering Services (PACS) to provide high-quality, nutritious meals for its students, staff, and guests.

The agreement, formalised at a signing ceremony held at Charterhouse Lagos in Lekki, designates PACS as the school’s exclusive meal and snack provider. PACS, a leading Nigerian catering company known for its work with major international airlines, will deliver a variety of Nigerian and international cuisine, emphasising both nutritional value and culinary excellence.

Angela Hencher, Chief Operating Officer of Charterhouse Lagos, underscored the importance of the partnership, noting that PACS was chosen after a thorough evaluation of several catering service providers. She highlighted PACS’s exceptional dedication to quality, hygiene, and nutrition.

“We are thrilled to partner with PACS, whose commitment to excellence aligns with our own values. This collaboration will ensure that our students, staff, and visitors benefit from top-notch nutritional care, enhancing their overall health and well-being,” Hencher said.

Leye Akingbe, Managing Director of Pan African Catering Services, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration.

He commended PACS’s extensive experience in the catering industry and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to providing high-quality, nutritious meals that adhere to stringent food safety and hygiene standards.

“We are honoured to work with Charterhouse Lagos and support their mission of excellence. Our team is dedicated to delivering superior meals that meet the highest standards,” Akingbe stated.

This partnership represents a significant step in Charterhouse Lagos’ efforts to offer a comprehensive educational experience, ensuring students receive nourishing meals while supporting local businesses and reflecting the school’s commitment to the Nigerian economy.