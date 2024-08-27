ECOWAS Speaker Canvasses Importance of Free Movement in West Africa

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Speaker of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament, Rt. Hon. Memounatou Ibrahima, has called for the establishment of monitoring mechanisms for the implementation of free movement of persons and goods in West Africa sub-region.

Ibrahima made the call on Monday at the opening ceremony of the Delocalised Meeting of the Joint Committee on Social Affairs, Gender and Women’s Empowerment/Legal Affairs and Human Rights/Political Affairs, Peace, Security and African Peer Review Mechanism (MAEP)/ Legal and Human Rights/Trade, Customs and Free Movement, in Banjul, the Gambia.

The meeting focuses on “The role of Parliament in the Implementation of the Protocol on the Free Movement of Persons, and the Right of Residence and Establishment in the ECOWAS Area”.

Ibrahima expressed concern over the hurdles confronting the free movement protocols, calling for strong governance, based on mutual trust, shared responsibility and ownership of results to realise the protocol.

She said: “The backbone of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) undoubtedly remains the promotion of cooperation and integration between its member states.

“Recognising that free movement is essential to the achievement of regional integration, the member states adopted, on 29 May 1975, the Protocol on the Free Movement of Persons and the Right of Residence and Establishment in the Region.

“Indeed, in addition to many other advantages, the Protocol allows ECOWAS citizens to enter and move freely in member states without a visa. They can settle and carry out economic activities, subject to obtaining an ECOWAS card or residence permit. These measures facilitate mobility and stimulate intra-regional trade within our space.

“Despite these advances, considerable challenges remain in the implementation of our own choices. In recent years, free movement within the community has been severely tested by several factors.

“Weaknesses in the implementation mechanism, differences in national interests and infrastructure problems hinder the achievement of the protocol’s objectives.

“You will agree with me that the full realisation of free movement in the ECOWAS area requires strong governance based on mutual trust, shared responsibility and ownership of results. To achieve our objectives, it is imperative to put in place mechanisms that ensure constant monitoring for more effectiveness of our protocols.

“Undoubtedly, the institution best placed to carry out these audits and ensure this balance within the ECOWAS architecture is the ECOWAS Parliament. Unfortunately, the latter is still insufficiently involved in the implementation of the protocol and its additional protocols. This limits its contribution to effective and complete integration.

“It is in this perspective that the Joint Committee met on July 5, 2024, during the First Ordinary Session of Parliament and adopted the terms of reference of this meeting.

“Policy makers and all stakeholders must unify their efforts to identify challenges and propose solutions that will maximise the benefits of free movement, both at the regional and national levels. These objectives will only be achieved through the development of coordinated policies and actions.

“I am convinced that this meeting of the Joint Committee, which will be nourished by the various direct meetings we will have with the people and local authorities, in order to collect their concerns, will lay the basis for a new reflection on this issue and help us to better understand the Protocol on Free Movement, while opening the way for greater involvement of Deputies in its implementation.”