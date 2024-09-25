ECOWAS Calls for Mainstreaming Gender into Trade Policy to Boost Devt of W/Africa Subregion

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has called on member states to mainstream gender into their trade policies to achieve the objectives of the African Continental Trade (AfCFTA), noting that until women, who make up half of the subregion population are fully integrated, the much-desired development may continue to be a mirage.

ECOWAS Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, Mrs. Massandje Toure-Litse, made the plea at the opening of a regional meeting on trade and gender in Abuja on Tuesday.

She said that promoting inclusive subregional trade by empowering women in business was in line with regional approaches and guidelines, as well as international best practices.

Toure-Litse while describing international trade as a powerful driver for wealth creation and development, lamenting that however women representing about 50 per cent of the global workforce is presently facing barriers to participating in it.

She said: “Women-owned businesses often struggle to access export markets, and women workers are overrepresented in low-wage, low-skilled sectors.

“Trade policies frequently overlook gender-specific needs and perspectives, exacerbating existing inequalities.”

She said that addressing these disparities was crucial for promoting inclusive and equitable trade practices, unlocking the potential of women entrepreneurs and workers, and ensuring that international trade benefited all.

She added: “However, increased trade supported by discriminatory trade policies is acknowledged to be a catalyst for the possible widening of the inequality gap between men and women involved in trade.

“According to UN Women, it is estimated that 70 per cent of informal cross-border trade in Africa is conducted by women traders.

“I am pleased to note that ECOWAS has already developed several community texts and initiatives to promote gender-inclusive trade.

“These efforts align with our commitment to deepening regional integration and accelerating development through inclusive trade.”

She however urged participants drawn from ECOWAS member countries, to share their expertise and constructively discuss the issue of gender mainstreaming in trade to enrich the ECOWAS draft action plan on trade and gender.

Toure-Litse noted that: “A well-crafted action plan will definitely contribute to achieving the Vision 2050, AfCFTA, the AU Agenda 2063 as well as the Sustainable Development Goals.”

She said the entry into force of AfCFTA had culminated in great opportunities for increased intra-African trade, and solicited necessary steps for it to provide equal opportunities for men and women.

“In this regard, the regional AfCFTA implementation strategy aims to achieve objectives such as gender equality and structural transformation of state parties.

“Specifically, the strategy aims to contribute to positive gender and youth impact of AfCFTA through women and youth led-business activities, employment and social protection as well as informal cross-border traders,” she added.

Declaring the event opened, Nigeria’s Minister of Trade and Industry, Doris Uzoka-Anite, said that mainstreaming gender in regional trade policies would lead to creating a prosperous and equitable trade.

Represented by the ministry’s Director, Special Duties, Dr Simon Ozomo, the minister said that gender trade mainstreaming was in line with the Federal Government’s trade facilitation policy.