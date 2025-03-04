ECOWAS Canvasses Unity, Continued Bilateral Relationship with Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso

•Barau hails Tinubu’s commitment to W’Africa stability, economic integration

•Sanwo-Olu: Lagos remains committed to supporting regional body to improve lives

The Speaker of the Economic Community of West African State (ECOWAS) Parliament, Hon. Hadja Memounatou Ibrahim, has canvassed more regional unity amongst member states as well as continued bilateral relationship between Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso following their departure from the regional body in January, 2024.

She made this call while speaking at the ‘1st Parliamentary Seminar on ECOWAS @50 & Parliament @25’, held yesterday in Lagos, with the theme: ‘Reflections of the Community Parliament Towards Attaining Regional Integration.’

Also yesterday, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, commended President Bola Tinubu, for his exemplary leadership and unwavering dedication to the advancement of the West African region.

Barau, according to a statement by his media aide, Ismail Mudashir, described Tinubu, who is the Chairman of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, as a beacon of inspiration to all in the sub-region.

Likewise, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, charged member states of ECOWAS to recommit themselves to the ideals of regional integration and the vision of a prosperous, peaceful, and united West Africa.

Speaking further, the Speaker of ECOWAS, Ibrahim, noted that, “ECOWAS, whose founding treaty was signed in this same city of Lagos on 28 May 1975, is celebrating its golden jubilee this year, while the Community Parliament, established by the revised Treaty of 1993 and inaugurated in November 2000, will celebrate its silver jubilee.”

According to her, “After 50 years, it seems to us that the time has come to pause and take stock, to question our choices, our objectives, our governance and our functioning.

“I would like to address a question of capital importance for our region and our common future. That of the official departure of our organisation from Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger on 29 January.

“Despite the fact that this withdrawal could slow down the process of community integration, it is important that we understand the root causes of this decision.

“The political and security context in these countries has changed radically in recent years, with security challenges and internal tensions that have led to a strategic repositioning of their governments.

“Instability and the challenges related to the fight against terrorism, good governance and the management of national resources are essential factors in this dynamic.

“We must also take into account the fact that the withdrawal of these three states does not mean a rejection of the common values that we share as West Africa.”

She pointed out that, “rather, this withdrawal must be an opportunity to strengthen our capacity to dialogue and to understand each other, without giving up the principles of solidarity and cooperation that unite us.

“To this end, I would like to welcome the decision taken on 15 December, 2024 by the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS granting a transition period from 29 January to 29 July 2025 for the definitive exit of the three brother countries.

“We hope that this transition period will allow for continued mediation so that this departure does not weaken the Community’s achievements.

“I therefore launch a solemn appeal to the brother countries of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso so that we continue to seek bilateral and multilateral ways of cooperation that will benefit our populations.

“Dear fellow Members of Parliament, on the withdrawal of the three brother countries, it is essential that Parliament continues to work for a strong, united and inclusive ECOWAS. We must therefore remember that these events are part of the changes of history.

“ECOWAS, after half a century of existence, must change by carrying out substantial reforms worthy of the challenges it faces and the prospects it faces. Today, more than ever, we must demonstrate resilience.”

Meanwhile, Barau has commended Tinubu for his exemplary leadership and unwavering dedication to the advancement of the West African region.

The Deputy President of the Senate, spoke at the opening ceremony of the 2025 first Extraordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament in Lagos.

Barau acknowledged the ECOWAS parliament’s deep appreciation of Tinubu for his strategic vision and commitment to regional stability, economic integration and democratic governance.

He described the President as a, “beacon of inspiration” and a “pillar of progress and cooperation,” whose leadership has strengthened regional solidarity and instilled confidence in the collective aspirations of West Africa.

“His leadership has paved the way for a more prosperous and resilient West Africa. The ECOWAS Parliament remains deeply grateful for his continued support and guidance,” he said.

Barau also expressed the regional parliament’s gratitude to Sanwo-Olu for hosting the 2025 First Extraordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament.

In restating the regional parliament’s commitment to integration, Barau emphasised the importance of cooperation, unity and development among member states.

“Through our collaborative efforts and decision-making, we can strengthen our region, working together towards shared goals that advance prosperity and progress.

“Let us remain steadfast in our commitment to general unity, cooperation and progress,” he said.

In the meantime, Sanwo-Olu, has charged member states of ECOWAS to recommit themselves to the ideals of regional integration and the vision of a prosperous, peaceful, and united West Africa.

He also implored all the countries in ECOWAS to remove trade barriers by ensuring free movement in the West African corridor and build a region that is not only prosperous and peaceful but is also inclusive and equitable, as well as a region where every citizen has the opportunity to thrive.

Sanwo-Olu, who spoke at the opening ceremony of the parliamentary seminar of ECOWAS parliament in celebration of 50 years of the regional body and 25 years of the ECOWAS Parliament in Lagos, said the anniversaries were testaments to the vision, resilience, and collective will of the people of West Africa to build a united, prosperous, and peaceful region.

“We must strengthen our institutions to ensure they are responsive, inclusive, and effective. We must deepen economic integration by removing barriers to trade, investment, and the free movement of people.

“We should promote peace and security by addressing the root causes of conflict and fostering dialogue and reconciliation. We must also empower our youth by investing in education, innovation, and job creation.

“We should also address climate change by adopting sustainable practices and building resilient communities,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said he was particularly proud of the role Lagos has played in the ECOWAS journey, noting that, “As the economic and cultural hub of West Africa, Lagos has long been a melting pot of ideas, innovation, and opportunity.

“Our state has served as a gateway for trade, investment, and cultural exchange, embodying the spirit of regional integration that ECOWAS stands for.

“Lagos remains committed to supporting ECOWAS in its mission to deepen integration and improve the lives of our people. We recognise that the challenges we face—whether in security, economic development, or climate change—require collective action and shared solutions.

“Lagos stands ready to collaborate with ECOWAS and its member states to address these challenges and unlock the full potential of our region,” he said.

Speaking on the theme of the seminar, ‘ECOWAS at 50, Parliament at 25: Reflections of the Community Parliament Toward Attaining Regional Integration Achievements,’ Sanwo-Olu said the two regional organisations have shaped the destiny of West Africa.

He said: “From fostering economic cooperation to mediating conflicts and promoting democratic governance, ECOWAS has proven to be a beacon of hope and progress.

“The establishment of the ECOWAS Parliament in the year 2000 further strengthened this vision by providing a platform for dialogue, representation, and the advancement of regional policies.

“Today, ECOWAS stands as a shining example of what is possible when nations come together in pursuit of a common goal.

“The ECOWAS Parliament, as the voice of the people, has played a pivotal role in shaping the regional agenda. Over the past 25 years, it has championed the cause of integration, advocated for the rights of citizens, and provided a forum for addressing the challenges facing our region. From promoting free movement and trade to supporting peacekeeping missions and electoral processes, the Parliament has been at the forefront of our collective efforts to build a stronger, more united West Africa.”