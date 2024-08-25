Two Policemen Killed As Shi’ites Clash with Police in FCT

Linus Aleke in Abuja

There was pandemonium in Wuse district of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Sunday, as adherents of the Shia branch of Islam, otherwise known as Shi’ites, had a bloody confrontation with the police that claimed many lives, while several others sustained various degrees of injuries.

The violent confrontation, which degenerated into gun duel, also led to the burning of several police vehicles.

Reacting to the unfortunate but avoidable human carnage, the FCT Police Command, in a statement signed by the Commissioner of Police, Benneth Igweh, confirmed the death of two of his personnel during the confrontation.

He also disclosed that three other personnel were left unconscious in the hospital, and three police patrol vehicles were also set ablaze by the religious zealots.

According to him, “The FCT police command wishes to confirm an unprovoked attack by the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria, popularly known as the ‘Shiite’ group, on some personnel of the Nigeria Police Force attached to FCT command at Wuse Junction by traffic light, where two police personnel were killed, three left unconscious in the hospital, and three police patrol vehicles set ablaze.”

Igweh said that the proscribed organisation attacked the police checkpoint unprovoked, wielding machetes, improvised explosive devices – locally made bombs in bottles with kerosene and knives, adding that several arrests have been made.

The commissioner of police, who vowed to bring those involved to book, also told residents of the territory that the situation has since been brought under control and normalcy restored.

He, however, promised to continue to update the public of further development.

Meanwhile, the Islamic movement, in a counter statement on Sunday noted that the police attacked the Arbaeen Symbolic Trek in Abuja and killed numerous mourners.

The statement signed by Sheikh Sidi Munir Mainasara Sokoto, on behalf of the Islamic movement under the leadership of Sayyid Ibraheem Ya’qoub El-Zakzaky, said: “We wish to inform the public that police have attacked the ongoing Arba’een Symbolic Trek at Wuse District in Abuja and killed numerous mourners. While trying to disperse the Arbaeen Trek, the police killed and injured numerous mourners. Presently, security agents are busy arresting the Arbaeen Trek mourners.”

Sokoto noted that medical practitioners are attending to those critically injured, adding that details of those killed, injured and arrested will be made available to members of the press in due course.

“Before the commencement of the trek, we have searched all participants to ensure no infiltration, and the programme will end as scheduled,” he further said.

Sokoto explained that the Arbeen Trek that was conducted on Saturday at Masaka and Zuba axis ended peacefully and successfully.

This is however not the first time the religious zealots under the umbrella of Islamic Movement on Nigerian (IMN) was clashing with state forces.

There was similar clashes in 2016, 2018, 2020 and several others in northern states outside FCT.

A case in point was the violent clash between the group, Nigeria Police Police and the Nigerian Army in 2018.

The media in 2018 reported that members of the IMN also known as Shi’ites, and a combined force of the Nigerian Army and police engaged in a bloody clash which left some dead and many injured.

Trouble was said to have started as the Shi’ites poured into the FCT from all major routes leading to the city centre to observe the Arbaeen mourning procession, despite warnings from security agencies not to do so.

Subsequently, three people were killed and two soldiers wounded in a clash involving members of the Shiite sect and the personnel of the Nigerian Army.

The Nigerian Army had accused members of the Shi’ite sect of attacking soldiers and policemen on duty at Kugbo/Karu check point in Abuja on October 29, 2018.

The then Commander, Army Headquarters Garrison, Major General James Myam, alleged that the sect members mounted a road block and tried to attack an Army convoy carrying ammunition.

The commander in a statement, had said: “Troops of the Nigerian Army deployed on routine duty at Kugbo/ Karu bridge checkpoint of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) were attacked by the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) sect at about 3:00pm on 29th October 2018. The sect in massive numbers forced their way into the troops checkpoint after overrunning the Police Force. The police withdrew back to our troops position to join efforts to repel them.

“They fired weapons at our troops, throwing bottle cannisters with fuel, large stones, catapults with dangerous objects and other dangerous items at troops causing bodily harm and stopping motorist movement, breaking their windscreen and causing heavy traffic. However, troops repelled the attack in conjunction with the Nigerian Police Force to stop the situation from further deteriorating. Unfortunately, during the encounter three members of the sect were killed, while four soldiers sustained various degrees of injuries and are being treated at a military medical facility.”