United Capital Group Lunches UCEE Microfinance Bank

Kayode Tokede

In the bid to bridge the financial inclusion gap in Nigeria and increase access to financial services, the United Capital Group has officially launched UCEE Microfinance Bank.

UCEE is a subsidiary of UCAP, which began operations in Lagos and is adopting a hybrid banking model by integrating technology of a neo bank with the operational infrastructure of a traditional bank.

The Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of United Capital, Mr Peter Ashade at the launching ceremony in Lagos said the introduction of the UCEE Microfinance Bank was inspired by promoting financial inclusion as a tool for economic empowerment and to improve lives across Africa.

He described the opening of the bank as a significant milestone in the journey of United Capital services industry, marked by legacy, growth and transformational business success.

He said: “Our activities here today mark not only the unvieling of a new financial institution, but the beginning of a vision that aims to redefine banking experience in Nigeria to bring about positive changes in the lives of our people. The opening of UCEE is a crown to the sixth decade journey of UCAP, which started as a department with the United Bank For Africa ecosystem.”

Chairman, UCEE Microfinance Bank, Sir Stephen Nwadiuko stated that the bank chose to operate largely digitally because that is what drives business currently.

Nwadiuko added that the bank would leverage other physical platforms to increase its market share in the industry. He said, “We believe that everyone regardless of their background or financial standing deserves equal access to financial empowerment. This fusion enables us provide unparallel financial solutions; by breaking down barriers and bridging gaps, we provide inclusive, innovative, convenient and accessible banking services.

In her remark, Managing Director/CEO, UCEE Microfinance Bank, Ms Esther Adeola-Balogun said the financial institution was opened to democratise access to credit and innovative banking solutions.

She stated that the bank would redefine banking to be more than just transactions, but to serve as partner in supporting and enhancing the quality of lives of customers