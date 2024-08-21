Celebration of Excellence as Starfield College Graduates 84

Uchechukwu Nnaike

The 23rd valedictory service for the 2024 graduating class of Starfield College, Lagos, was more of a celebration of the graduands’ outstanding performance in internal and external examinations.

The school honoured graduands who made seven and eight As in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and those who scored 293 and above in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). Miss Temidayo Brielle Tinuoye was also the valedictorian with the highest score of 313 in UTME.

She attributed her performance to the dedication, care and support of the management and staff, saying that the school’s mentorship programme is a refreshing addition that helps boost students’ confidence.

Tinuoye said she plans to study medicine and surgery at the University of Lagos and will start studying for the post-UTME screening. She hopes to be admitted later this year.

The school’s principal, Mrs. Sara Oyinloye, who applauded the students’ outstanding performance, said the school recorded a 100 per cent pass in WASSCE. She added that they are getting scholarship opportunities from several universities around the world.

She thanked parents for entrusting the school with their children’s education and for their support and partnership.

According to her, the school supported the students beyond academics through its mentorship moral and character-building programme. She appealed to parents to encourage them not to deviate from the norm, as education and character translate to leadership.

Oyinloye also advised the graduating students to hold on to their dreams and act on them, saying they have all the potential and qualities needed to achieve them.

She also advised them to embrace technology but to be careful with social media because whatever they post could be used against them, and that could disrupt their dreams.

“Your academics can make your dream a reality, but good character will help you to sustain that reality,” the principal said.

In his remarks, the Director of Studies, Mr. Chris Eigbe, said the students displayed an unwavering commitment to excellence, dedication to learning and a spirit of resilience throughout their time at the school.

He commended the parents for their support, encouragement, and sacrifices and the staff for preparing the students to excel in their studies.

As they move to another level, Eigbe said the graduands hold within them the potential to achieve great things and positively impact the world around them. He also assured them that the school doors would always be open so they could assist and support them.

In a short exhortation, Pastor Francis Oludola commended the school for instilling confidence, wisdom, empathy, integrity and compassion in the students, and advised the graduands to always live with these virtues.

He said the love of God should be paramount as they graduate.