Tinubu Directs NEDC to Reconstruct Wagga Bridge Connecting Adamawa, Borno

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has directed the North East Development Commission (NEDC) to reconstruct the collapsed Wagga-Madagali bridge in Adamawa State, which links Adamawa with Borno State.

The Wagga-Madagali bridge was destroyed after torrential rain that led to the flooding of the area, and cutting off any form of transactions between the two states.

Following the flood which completely destroyed the bridge, commuters had been facing severe difficulties in movement of goods and services.

However, the Managing Director of NEDC, Mohammed Alkali, who visited the area on an assessment tour expressed worry about the collapsed bridge.

The visit followed a presidential directive to undertake immediate assessment of the situation and proffer remedial solution to ease the difficulties of Commuters.

Alkali, in a statement assured that everything possible would be done to reconstruct the bridge and restore means of livelihood of the people.

He decried that the collapse of the bridge has already disconnected the two states, adding that the major responsibility of the Commission was to provide services that have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the North East region.