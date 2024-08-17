NUJ Petitions Kogi  CJ Over Unlawful Detention of a Journalist

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja



The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kogi State Council has petitioned the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Josiah Majebi, over the unlawful detention of the Publisher of Democracy Newsline, Olugbemi Femi at the Kabba Correctional facility in the state.



The Kogi State NUJ through its counsel J.U. Usman, in the petition noted that the President of Upper Area Court Kabba, Edwin Tebu, unlawfully detained Femi over an alleged defamation of character.



The petition which was titled: ‘Gross abuse of office, reckless exercise of discretion and unlawful incarceration of our client reads in part’ said, “Our client as a professional journalist has observed the ethics of journalism in the discharge of his duties as such never had brush with the law.



“On the 6th August, 2024, at about 1p.m. a staff of Upper Area Court, Kabba came to his house in Kabba and informed him that the President of his court wants to see him urgently. Our client demanded to know why the said President of Upper Area Court, Kabba Edwin Tebu wanted to see him but the said staff of the court feigned ignorance.



“Our client then followed the said staff to the court. As soon as our client got to the court, he was docked. Our client demanded to be served with a copy of the charge sheet or complaint for which he was brought to the Court but the Court shouted at him that he has no right to question the Courts authority.



“Subsequently, a Direct Criminal Complaint (DCC) was read over to him alleging criminal defamation wherein he pleaded not guilty and he was remanded in Kabba Correctional facility and our client was immediately taken to the said correctional around 2:30p.m.



“That it is in view of the foregoing that the following questions agitates our mind. Whether it is proper for the President of the Upper Area Court, Kabba to invite our Client to his Court.



“Whether the Upper Area court, Kabba can assume jurisdiction in a criminal case where the defendant was never served a copy of the charge sheet/FIR/Direct criminal complaint and proceed to remand our client.



” Whether the procedure adopted by the Upper Area court, Kabba in the instant case without referring same to the police for investigation was right?. Whether the court exercised his discretion judicially and judiciously be remanding our client at the Correctional facility, Kabba for the offence of criminal defamation which is bailable?



Counsel to the Kogi State Council ,Comrade Amari urged the Chief Judge to intervene and order proper investigation into this complaint with the view that justice is not only done but that justice is seen to be done.