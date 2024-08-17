How Nigerian Gospel Music Industry Has Impacted Global Scene

Tosin Clegg

The last 10 years have seen the Nigerian gospel music industry rapidly making waves on a global scale. It has evolved to redefine the landscape of Christian spiritual music embedded with vibrant rhythms, biblical-backed lyrics, and a profound cultural influence in our local languages such as Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, Pidgin, and a few others. This rise from 2014 till now has seen a lot of new faces emerge with each offering a unique style, mastery, and delivery which have been tailored to sync with times and seasons.

From the soul-lifting voice of Sinach to the heavenly sound and thrills of Dunsin Oyekan and the commanding praise and worship anthems of Nathaniel Bassey, Nigerian Gospel artistes are not only touching and lifting spirits but also establishing themselves as a global act. This impact is visible in how our gospel sounds have come to touch the lives of many across America, Europe, some parts of the Middle East, and Asia. Recently, Dunsin Oyekan’s song, The Future was sung in multiple languages as it helped listeners from India, France, and a few other nationalities connect in their language giving our sounds more ground globally.

American Gospel Act, Chandler Moore also released a song recently titled, Omenma which further shows how our culture, language and sound have come to impact their music. The deliciously sung song had every element of Nigerian influence on it and it quickly got a massive response from Nigerians home and abroad. Our unique blend of African sounds, contemporary beats, percussions and vocal prowess has come to resonate with audiences globally as well as bridges the cultural divide bringing our gospel to the front line of global worship. This influence which is rapidly growing highlights how Nigerian gospel music is currently shaping lives and impacting millions.

Some notable names have not only stood the test of times but they have also impacted lives both locally and globally with their sound. These artistes have long emerged as household names with each contributing to the rich depth of gospel music offering their unique style, vocal projections as well as messages of hope and faith. Known for her deep Yoruba praise and worship songs is Tope Alabi. Her music has touched millions of lives with her soul stirring ministrations. “Way Maker” by Sinach transcended the borders of Africa becoming a staple during worship services across the globe.

Nathaniel Bassey and his iconic trumpet have revolutionised gospel music with several hits to his credit. Leading a movement of deep spiritual revival, he birthed, the Hallelujah Challenge which has over the years brought millions together in the place of worship and prayer online. When “Ijoba Orun” by Lara George was released a few years ago it brought a consciousness of why what life after should be thought of as blessing countless Christians. The impactful ministrations of Pastor Kunle Ajayi, Jahdiel, Eben, Mike Abdul, Midnight Crew, Steve Crown, Chioma Jesus, Ada Ehi among others have curated unique niches as it offers different perspectives of worshiping and praise through different styles. Together they have all established over two decades of powerful legacy as they have enriched the global gospel music community with diverse expressions of worship and praise making their music become channels of divine encounters and a testament to the power of music as it transforms lives.

Moses Bliss, Mercy Chinwo, Victoria Orenze, Yadah, Apostle Emmanuel Iren, Greatman Takit, Sunmisola Agbebi, Folabi Nuel, Bidemi Olaoba, Chigozie Wisdom, Ebuka Songs, Peterson Okopi, Minister GUC, Victor Thompson and many more have also played a crucial role in gospel music in the last decade offering a new youthful flow to a younger generation. This approach hasn’t also left out the older generation which they have artistically presented their songs to them offering danceable tunes, relatable lyrics and an avenue of true worship.

Also notable of its undeniable impact is Africa’s Largest Live Gospel Music Concert, The Experience convened by Pastor Paul Adefarasin. The concert is a free, all-night Gospel music concert featuring some of the most celebrated and exceptional psalmists from Nigeria and around the world. This phenomenal event has been running for almost 20 years bringing thousands of worshippers under one roof in pure and original worship. Birthed by a God-inspired vision, ‘The Experience’ provides a platform where all can raise their hearts, hands and voices together as one in unfettered praise to the Almighty irrespective of tribe, denomination, creed or language.

All across Nigerian Churches and gospel music events we see from time to time how these artistes are consistently being featured in services and programs but this has gone beyond Nigeria as they are invited from all over the globe to offer powerful ministrations. Undoubtedly our gospel music ministry has grown to be a larger and impactful institution in the sphere of global music.