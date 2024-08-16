Igbinedion: Why we Left PDP for APC

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

A former member of the House of Representatives and governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party in Edo State, Ms Omosede Igbinedion, has stated the reasons she and her supporters dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Omosede, the daughter of Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, the Esama of Benin Kingdom, was among the aspirants that stepped down for Asue Ighodalo, the preferred candidate of the PDP.

Speaking to journalists in Benin-city yesterday, the former House of Reps member said she left the PDP since the principles of equity, fairness and justice no longer exist in the party, adding that aboriginal members of the PDP who worked hard to sustain the party were marginalised.

Omosede noted that since she no longer has the drive, conviction, sentiments and commitment towards the party she once called home, there was no other alternative than to call it quite.

According to her, “There is no indigenous PDP member on the Edo gubernatorial ballot, either as governorship candidate or as a running mate, which brings to the question, who are we working for?

“It was on this note that I deemed it fit to tender my resignation from the only party I have ever belonged to.”

In a related development, a chieftain of the PDP in Edo State, who pleaded anonymity, said Igbinedion’s unexpected move has sent shockwaves within the ranks of the party.

The party chieftain said Omosede was considered a key figure because of the influence of her family in Ovia federal constituency and the state.

He said: “A combination of Igbinedion and Idahosa is a total loss to the PDP in Ovia. This is a time the PDP needs the support of everybody but we are seeing the opposite.

“Her departure leaves a significant gap in the PDP’s campaign efforts and has thrown the party into a state of crisis.

“Igbinedion’s defection is being hailed as a major coup for the ruling party, which has been working to strengthen its position in Edo State ahead of the elections.”