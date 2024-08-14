With New National Policy on Health Workforce Migration, FG Seeks to Reverse Brain Drain

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has approved a policy that would ensure that health sector professionals are well-supported, adequately rewarded, and optimally utilised to meet the healthcare needs of Nigerians.

The initiative known as the National Policy on Health Workforce Migration seeks to leverage the expertise of the country’s diaspora health professionals to bridge gaps within the health sector.

Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, who gave the cheering news yesterday, on his X-handle described the policy as a comprehensive strategy to manage, harness, and reverse health workers’ migration.

He wrote: “This afternoon, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in-Council, approved a landmark policy set to transform healthcare human resource management in Nigeria.

“The National Policy on Health Workforce Migration addresses the critical challenges facing Nigeria’s health human resources. As the AU Champion for Human Resources for Health and Community Health Delivery Partnership, Mr. President’s commitment to a resilient and robust healthcare system is powerfully reflected in this forward-looking policy.

“This policy is more than just a response to the ongoing exodus of healthcare professionals; it’s a comprehensive strategy to manage, harness, and reverse health worker migration.

“It envisions a thriving workforce that is well-supported, adequately rewarded, and optimally utilised to meet the healthcare needs of all Nigerians.”

At a time when Nigeria is grappling with the uncontrolled exodus of health workers, Pate stated that the new approach would champion reciprocal agreements with other nations to ensure that the exchange of health workers benefits Nigeria.

He said the bilateral and multilateral agreements were designed to protect national interests while respecting the rights and aspirations of healthcare professionals.

“We call on recipient countries to implement a 1:1 match—training one worker to replace every publicly trained Nigerian worker they receive.

“Recognising the importance of work-life balance, the policy includes provisions for routine health checks, mental well-being support, and reasonable working hours, especially for younger doctors. “These measures aim to create a supportive work environment, reducing burnout and enhancing job satisfaction.

“The governance of this policy will be overseen by the National Human Resources for Health Programme within the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare in collaboration with state governments. This ensures responsible implementation and alignment with broader sector-wide health objectives.

“With this decisive action, the National Policy on Health Workforce Migration is set to secure the future of Nigeria’s healthcare system. Under Mr. President’s leadership, this policy will further catalyse the transformation of our health sector, ensuring access to quality healthcare for all Nigerians.

“As we embark on this journey, all stakeholders are invited to contribute to building a healthcare system that reflects our nation’s potential and promise,” Pate said.