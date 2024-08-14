Court Sends Four Persons to Life Imprisonment in Ekiti

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The High Court of Ekiti State presided over by Hon.Justice A.L Ogunmoye on Monday convicted and sentenced four persons to life imprisonment.

The convicts are: Adeoye Sunday, Adewusi Dare, Bamigboye Damilola and Ogunlayi Seun, who were convicted for the offence of kidnapping and five years imprisonment for the offence of conspiracy. The 5th defendant,Ojo Tope was , however, acquitted and discharged for all the offences.

The offences were committed by the convicts on the 14th day of September, 2017 at lkere – Ekiti where one Madam Florence Popoola, an aged woman of 75 years was kidnapped in her house and was kept in the forest between Eyio and Awo-Ekiti for four days until she was eventually released after the payment of N1.5 million ransom.

The four convicts were arrested and charged to Court with the offences of Conspiracy,Armed Robbery contrary to Section 6(b) &1(2) (a)of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, Cap. R11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, Kidnapping and Conspiracy to Kidnap contrary to Sections 3 & 4 of the Ekiti State Kidnap and Terrorism (Prohibition)Law,2015.

The learned Director of Public Prosecutions, Julius Ajibare,who prosecuted the case for Ekiti State called four witnesses and tendered 8 Exhibits to prove his case.

The convicts, who were represented by their counsel, Chris Omokhafe and Sunday Ochai gave evidence in their defence and did not call any other witnesses.

The Honourable Court, after thoroughly evaluating the evidence delivered judgement and held that the prosecution proved the offences of conspiracy to kidnap and kidnapping against the 1st -4th defendants beyond reasonable doubt.

The Hon.Judge consequently convicted four out of the five defendants and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

