Sanwo-Olu to Unveil Digitalised Lagos Revenue Portal Thursday

Peter Uzoho





In a bid to simplified non-tax payment process by residents and corporate entities in Lagos, the state Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, would this Thursday formally inaugurate the innovative Lagos Revenue Portal (LRP) for the benefit of all stakeholders in the nation’s commercial nerve centre.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Taxation and Revenue, Mr. Opeyemi Ogungbo, announced this in a statement issued yesterday.

He said the innovative online platform was designed to simplify how Lagos residents and corporate entities perform their civic responsibilities in the form of non-tax payments, making the entire process more efficient, convenient and secure.

Ogungbo, stated that the proposed launch of the LRP was in line with the governor’s T.H.E.M.E.S+ agenda and his continuous drive to improve the quality of life for Lagosians.

“As earlier established with the e-Tax platform for all tax payments managed by the LIRS. LRP is another milestone in the Administration of our Governor; Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu

“The LRP scheduled to be launched by Mr. Governor on Thursday, 15th of August 2024, represents a significant leap towards modernising our revenue collection system.”

Ogungbo maintained that the advanced technology would streamline the state’s collection processes into a friendlier and more accessible self-service portal for everyone in Lagos.

He explained that the LRP aggregates all Lagos State bills and payments across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the state, making it a one-stop-shop for all taxpayers.

He added that the portal allows Lagosians to manage and print their bills and make payments online through multiple available channels such as Card, Bank Transfer, POS, USSD, QR Code, among others, from the comfort of their homes or offices.

This, he said, eliminates the need for physical visits to Lagos State service stations and bank branches, saving time and reducing hassle for their taxpayers.

According to the governor’s side, the portal ensures secure and seamless payment processing, guaranteeing that transactions are both safe and efficient.

“This means that every payer receives an Instant Revenue Receipt after successful payment and also allows them to seamlessly VALIDATE these receipts to avoid paying to the wrong hands. This aspect of the LRP is critical in providing peace of mind to our taxpayers.

“Additionally, the portal facilitates easy payer registration, so Individuals and businesses can now register as payers and access their profiles online, simplifying the entire registration process,” Ogungbo stated.

Furthermore, he noted that the LRP also allows for amendment and reversal request, saying payers could request changes or reversals on their payments, which significantly reduces errors and disputes along the transaction value-chain, payers, banks and MDAs.

The statement added, “Comprehensive view of payment and receipts is another valuable feature of the portal. Users can view and download their payment history (remittance statement) and receipts, providing easy access to their records.

“LRP is available on both secure web and mobile application channels. This will allow taxpayers to access the portal on-the-go, making it even more convenient. The portal is designed to allow for seamless integrations with current and future technologies; thereby allowing for scalability, robustness, confidentiality and data integrity without compromising data privacy regulations.

“This one-stop-shop provides Lagosians with timely support and promotes ease-of-doing-business within the State, therefore enhancing their overall experience.

“In conclusion, the LRP is a significant step towards modernising revenue collection and administration in Lagos State, by providing a user-friendly, efficient, and secure platform,

the government aims to increase compliance, promote transparency, efficient service delivery and grow revenue for developmental projects.

“As the portal continues to evolve, it is expected to impact on the state’s revenue administration system. We are committed to continuously improving LRP to meet the needs of our citizens and businesses in Lagos State.”