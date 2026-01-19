Fallen Tanker: Sanwo-Olu Reassures Residents of Safety Measures 

The Lagos State Government has reassured the residents of its commitment to safeguarding lives and property as well as quick and efficient emergency response.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu gave the reassurance following the fall of a tanker and spilling of its content on Monday morning at the Liverpool Bridge/Tincan Island area of Apapa. The incident led to safety concerns.

The tanker laden with diesel overturned on the bridge, inward Mile 2, spilling its content. The incident caused gridlock on the busy corridor.

Sanwo-Olu said that relevant emergency and safety agencies were actively managing the situation to prevent further risks to Lagos residents and infrastructure.

He said the government would not relent until the affected areas would be fully secure and declared safe for normal activities.

”First responders have cordoned off the spot. Of recent, we had a fire outbreak at the GNI building. We are still trying to make a headway, and now this,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said that the incident underscored the need for collective vigilance and adherence to safety regulations, particularly in transport and handling of petroleum products.

”We need to do better as residents. As individuals, you are responsible for your safety first,” the governor said.

He reiterated his administration’s resolve to strengthen enforcement and emergency response mechanisms to minimise similar occurrences.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, in a statement signed by its Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, also said that the tanker was leaking fuel and that emergency responders had been deployed in the scene.

“Our attention has been brought to a fallen tanker at the above location, which is leaking fuel.

“All emergency responses have been activated and responders are en route to the location,” the statement read. (NAN)