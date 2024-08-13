Obaseki Appoints, Swears in Joseph Eboigbe as New Edo SSG

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City





Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has sworn in Mr. Joseph Eboigbe as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Eboigbe’s appointment followed the resignation of Osarodion Ogie, who held the position until August 9, when he left to pursue a political career as running mate to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, in the September 21 governorship poll in the state.

Before his appointment, Eboigbe had served as Special Adviser to the Governor on Budget and Economic Planning and, later, Commissioner for Finance. He is also the chairman of the 20-member transition committee to pilot the smooth transition to the next administration.

Obaseki, who inaugurated the new SSG at the EXCO Chambers at Government House, in Benin City, expressed confidence in the capacity of Eboigbe to deliver.

The governor described Eboigbe as an astute, diligent, and detailed man who had proven himself under his administration.

He said, “The new SSG is an old hand. He has been part of this administration. He served as a former Special Adviser on Budget and Economic Planning and later as Commissioner for Finance. Currently, he is the chairman of the transition committee; we couldn’t find a better person than him. He was there in the beginning and will help us finish strong.

“We know him well to be an astute professional, very diligent, and detailed in any assignment he is given to do. I have no doubt in my mind that he knows what to do in helping us to finish strong and ensuring we have a perfect transition and succession to the next administration. I congratulate you and thank you for accepting to serve.”

In his response, Eboigbe thanked the governor for the confidence in him.

He added, “This is a very huge assignment, especially few months to round up this administration. I am committed to excellence, Sir, and promise to discharge my responsibilities to my utmost ability and exceed all expectations set for me.”

Obaseki, in an earlier statement, had wished the out-gone SSG Ogie the best in his aspirations and expressed belief that “he will bring his wealth of experience to bear in pursuing his quest to serve the Edo people”.

A statement, Monday, by Special Adviser to the governor Obaseki on Media Project, Crusoe Osagie, said, “The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has accepted the resignation of the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, who, in line with extant laws has stepped down from his position to pursue his ambition to run as the deputy governor of Edo State.”