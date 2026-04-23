Fugitive Wildlife Trafficker Arrested After Five Years on the Run

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

A suspected wildlife trafficker, Shamsideen Abubakar, who had been on the run for five years, has been apprehended in a joint enforcement operation involving the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), and the Wildlife Justice Commission (WJC).

Abubakar who was previously declared wanted by the Federal High Court in Lagos, is believed to be a key figure in an international wildlife trafficking network.

He had evaded arrest since September 2021, following a major crackdown that led to the arrest of his associates, Sunday Ebenyi and Salif Sandwidi.

That earlier operation, carried out by the WJC and NCS, resulted in the seizure of over 1,000 kilogrammes of pangolin scales in the Ikeja area of Lagos—one of the largest such seizures in the country, underscoring the scale of illegal wildlife trade operations linked to Nigeria.

Authorities say Abubakar’s eventual arrest highlights the persistence of Nigerian law enforcement agencies and their international partners in tracking down suspects involved in environmental crimes.

It also reflects a sustained, intelligence-driven approach to dismantling trafficking networks operating across borders.

Reacting to the development, the Director-General of NESREA, Prof. Innocent Barikor, reiterated the agency’s commitment to eradicating wildlife crime in the country.

He stated Nigeria would not serve as a safe haven for traffickers, emphasizing that offenders would be pursued and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Barikor attributed the success of the operation to strong inter-agency collaboration, intelligence sharing, and coordinated enforcement efforts.

He also called on members of the public to support authorities by reporting suspicious activities, warning that the era of impunity for wildlife crimes is over.

The arrest is seen as a significant blow to already weakened trafficking networks and sends a strong message that arrest warrants will continue to be enforced, regardless of how long suspects remain at large.

Nigeria has in recent years intensified its crackdown on wildlife trafficking, a crime that threatens biodiversity, undermines conservation efforts, and violates both national and international regulations.

Authorities say the latest development reinforces the country’s zero-tolerance stance and its commitment to protecting endangered species.