Kike AI Co-founder, Kene Ndunwa, to Receive AMTY Innovator Of The Year Award

Nigerian technology entrepreneur and sustainability advocate, Kenechukwu Ndunwa, has been nominated for the Innovator of the Year category at the Anambra Man of the Year (AMTY) Awards, in recognition of his contributions to artificial intelligence, clean energy, and climate technology.

The nomination highlights Ndunwa’s growing influence in Africa’s innovation ecosystem through technology-driven solutions aimed at addressing challenges in energy access, transportation, and environmental sustainability.

According to organisers, Ndunwa’s work has helped advance the adoption of clean technologies while creating economic opportunities for individuals and businesses.

Ndunwa is the co-founder of TynuEV Technologies, a company focused on accelerating electric mobility adoption in Nigeria and across Africa. Through the venture, he has championed efforts to address challenges within the electric vehicle value chain, including infrastructure development, interoperability, and standardisation.

He also co-founded Kike AI, an artificial intelligence-powered kitchen and carbon intelligence platform that is transforming the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) ecosystem.

The platform enables real-time monitoring of cooking gas consumption, predicts refill schedules, connects consumers with verified gas vendors, and provides demand insights to suppliers.

Under his leadership, Kike AI has grown to serve more than 9,000 users and is expanding operations into Ghana and India. The platform has also pioneered the application of artificial intelligence and carbon finance in the clean cooking sector.

One of its notable achievements was providing gas metering and live consumption tracking during chef Hilda Baci’s Guinness World Record cooking marathon in Lagos, where it delivered real-time LPG usage data throughout the event.

Ndunwa also led the development of kMRV, an embedded Monitoring, Reporting and Verification engine that automatically tracks clean LPG usage, measures verified emission reductions, and converts them into carbon credits, creating additional revenue opportunities for gas vendors while promoting cleaner energy adoption.

His entrepreneurial journey began in 2018 with Toniks, a sustainability-focused venture that recycled discarded laptop batteries into portable power banks, helping to provide affordable energy solutions while reducing electronic waste.

Beyond his ventures, Ndunwa has earned recognition from innovation-focused initiatives, including SeedStars and Zecathon 2.0, supported by Zenith Bank, for the impact and potential of his technology solutions.

The observers, say the AMTY nomination underscores the growing recognition of young innovators who are deploying technology to solve real-world problems and drive sustainable development across Africa.