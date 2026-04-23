BAS Finance Disburses over N20bn to SMEs in Nigeria

Ayodeji Ake

BAS Finance, Nigeria’s emerging financial technology platform and a member of the BAS Group ecosystem, announced a landmark achievement of over N20 billion in loan disbursements to small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

According to the company, this exceptional milestone reinforces its position as a transformative force in closing Nigeria’s persistent credit gap and driving inclusive economic growth.

Disbursing over N20 billion within a year reflects an unprecedented pace of financial inclusion, enabling thousands of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across Nigeria to access critical growth capital. This rapid scale-up positions BAS Finance among the fastest-growing fintech lenders in the Nigerian market, setting a new benchmark for financial service delivery and entrepreneurial support.

Commenting on the development, the Managing Director/CEO, BAS Finance Company Limited, Adnan Kayode, said: “Achieving N20 billion in disbursements is a testament to our conviction that MSMEs are the true drivers of structural economic growth in Nigeria. Our focus on streamlined access to affordable capital, combined with technology-driven efficiency, has allowed us to serve entrepreneurs faster and better than traditional financial institutions.

We’re not just lending; we’re catalysing economic transformation through structured finance, with a focus on delivering short-tenor working capital solutions to mid-market businesses operating across trade-driven sectors of the economy.

“Beyond the landmark disbursement, BAS Finance’s mobilisation of N2 billion through its Series 1 Private Note Issuance signals strong institutional backing and investor confidence in the company’s business model and impact thesis. This offering, part of the broader N10 billion Private Note Issuance Programme, demonstrates the market’s appetite for innovative, impact-driven financial solutions that address Nigeria’s critical financing gaps.

“ The private note issuance strategy reflects BAS Finance’s sophisticated approach to capital deployment and sustainable growth. By diversifying its funding sources through institutional debt instruments, the company is building a more resilient, scalable infrastructure capable of supporting exponential growth while maintaining prudent risk management standards.”

A core differentiator for BAS Finance is its digital-first approach. By leveraging data analytics, mobile technology, and API-driven integrations with partners, the company has created a frictionless lending experience that reduces application-to-disbursement timelines from weeks to days. This efficiency has been critical in achieving the company’s aggressive disbursement targets while maintaining rigorous credit standards.

Also commenting, the Executive Director/Chief Operating Officer, Victor Kareem, said: “Our technology platform allows us to serve underserved markets at scale while maintaining credit quality. “We’re not just fast; we’re smart about how we deploy capital. This combination of speed and prudence is what enables us to scale responsibly in an uncertain economic environment.”

The company explained that the N20 billion disbursement portfolio spans multiple sectors critical to Nigeria’s economic resilience, including: FMCG and retail operations, which enabling distributors and retailers to optimize inventory and working capital; Agricultural Value Chain, which supported farmers, agro-processors, and suppliers with seasonal and operational financing;Real Estate, where structured finance solutions were provided for real estate developers and property-related enterprises; Financial Services, where fintech and financial services sector participants were supported with working capital solutions; Manufacturing and Production, where capital was provided for small-scale manufacturers to scale operations and enhance productivity; Service Enterprises, where consultants, logistics operators, and service-sector SMEs, were funded, and Trade and Import Support by facilitating cross-border traders and import-oriented businesses.

“Through flexible repayment structures, transparent pricing, and technology-enabled application processes, BAS Finance has made capital access simpler, faster, and more affordable for entrepreneurs historically excluded from traditional banking channels,” the company added.

The company explained that at a time when Nigeria faces persistent economic headwinds, reliable, innovative financial partners have never been more critical.

“BAS Finance’s achievement demonstrates that with the right technology, team, and commitment to financial inclusion, transformative impact at scale is possible,” it said.

“Our mission extends beyond transactions,” noted Chief Marketing Officer at BAS Group, Chidera Muoka. “We’re building a financial ecosystem where access to capital is no longer a privilege for the connected few but a right for every enterprising Nigerian. Our N20 billion milestone in one year, combined with institutional validation through our private note issuance, puts us on a clear trajectory to democratize finance and empower a new generation of entrepreneurs.”

BAS Finance Company Limited is a structured finance platform focusing on delivering short-term working capital solutions to mid-market businesses operating across trade-driven sectors of the economy.