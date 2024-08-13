Mohammed: Dogara is Opportunistic, Known for Betrayal, Inconsistency, Sinking

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi





Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdukadir Mohammed, has slammed the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, describing him as a hypocrite, opportunistic political turncoat and political conman known for betrayal, inconsistency and unstable.

Mohammed also stated that it was the prevalence of opportunistic characters like the former Speaker masquerading, as opinion leaders and advisers, in the corridors of power, that the country has sunk into the morass that led to the present quagmire.

According to a press release by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Comrade Mukhtar Gidado, the governor accused Dogara of exploiting other people’s misfortune for his personal benefit.

The governor was responding to the recent statement by Dogara berating him for attacking President Bola Tinubu over the nationwide protest against bad governance.

The release titled: ‘Dogara’s Opportunistic Diatribe and Hypocrisy’, stated that it was not a statesman, patriot and quintessential administrator like him whose transformational administration was placing Bauchi State on the path of sustainable development.

“Those familiar with Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara’s penchant for exploiting other people’s misfortune for personal benefit will easily see through his latest diatribe against the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed.”

In a publication titled, “On Governor Bala Mohammed’s Latest Tirade and Truculent Buffoonery”, the former Speaker of the 8th House of Representatives shaded Mohammed for saying the policies of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu were inflicting untold hardship on the people of Nigeria.

But Mohammed stated: “As usual, the opportunistic political turncoat left the substance of the current national discourse in an ignoble and unpretentious effort to ingratiate himself with a president who, but for providence, would have been a victim of Dogara’s legendary betrayal.

“All along, Dogara had been looking for an opportunity to retrace his step after abandoning Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the candidate of his party in the 2023 presidential elections, for another candidate on the pretext that he was averse to a joint Muslim ticket.

“Unfortunately for the political conman called Dogara, it was common knowledge that his real reason was the loss of the Vice Presidential slot, which he had severally bragged was already in his kitty. So, what has changed? Or is he now at home with the ticket? Maybe after finding himself adrift due to his inconsistency and treachery,” he added.