Soludo Marries Out Daughter, First in 142 Years in Dynasty for Lack of Female Kids

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo,weekend, gave out his daughter, Adaora, in marriage at his home town in Osuofia, Aguata Local Government Area of the state.


The event attended by several dignitaries, mostly from his government and members of his in-laws’ family from Onitsha, was the first in 142 years in the dynasty for lack of female children.


Soludo, however, took to his verified Facebook account to attest to the fact that the traditional marriage was truly the first in his family in the last 142 years.
Soludo explained that it was because of the scarcity of female children in his family, until he broke the jinx, asfterGod blessed him with four female children.


Soludo wrote: “In the presence of my family, kinsmen, friends, and my in-laws from Onitsha, I gave out my lovely daughter, Ifeatu Adaora Soludo, to her heartthrob after all traditional rites had been met and certified in line with the customs of the Isuofia community.


“I celebrate this historic event for two reasons. First, God has graciously blessed the larger Soludo family with another such marital union after 142 years (by my estimate).


“This is largely due to the fact that female children have been a rarity in the past three generations of the Soludo family. To break that “jinx,” God has mercifully provided me with four beautiful daughters, whom I celebrate every day.”
Soludo stated that by marrying his daughter off to Arinze Ibekwe, his son in-law, he has gained another son.

