Telcos, 36 Govs Chart New Course for RoW Permit, Network Expansion Plan

Emma Okonji

Telecommunications operators (Telcos) and representatives of all the 36 state governors in Nigeria have commenced discussions on how best telecoms operators could seek Right of Way (RoW) permit from state governments and expand their network across the states.

The discussion was held at the first strategic stakeholders’ meeting between officials in charge of ICT in the 36 states of the federation and telecoms operators, organised by the Association of Telecoms Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) in Abuja recently.



During the meeting, telecoms operators complained about the activities of non-state actors engaging in criminal activities such as kidnapping, banditry, vandalism and terrorism, which according to them, posed significant risks to both local and expatriate personnel working on telecom infrastructure, especially in the northern and southeastern parts of the nation.



They also raised the issue of exorbitant fees, bureaucratic and regulatory hurdles associated with obtaining Right of Way permits from some state governments, which they said, had continued to be major barriers to telecom infrastructure development in Nigeria.

The representatives of state governments on their part, expressed a strong desire for telecoms operators to engage and interact more with sub-national governments for a better understanding of their investments and operations in their host communities.



They advised telecoms operators to obtain permits, in accordance with the Communications Act of 2003, before investing in or deploying telecoms infrastructure in the states to avoid conflicts with constituted authorities.

Both parties however stressed the importance of cooperation and collaboration in developing the digital economy through the triple helix of federal government, sub-nationals and industry, in order to maintain the progress so far made in connectivity and broadband penetration in the country and to continue in the bright prospects of even more progress in the future through technical efficiencies and collaboration of stakeholders.



In his welcome address, the ATCON’s President, Mr. Tony Izuagbe Emoekpere, called for closer collaboration between state governments and telecoms operators.



“It is imperative for state governments, in collaboration with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and telecommunications operators, to work hand in hand to eliminate the obstacles that hinder the establishment of a pervasive and ubiquitous broadband infrastructure across Nigeria. The meeting is an essential platform for aligning our visions, strategies, and efforts towards achieving this ambitious yet attainable goal,” Emoekpere said.

The Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, represented by the Assistant Director, Digital Economy Department at NCC, Yahaya Hmisu Abubakar, said: “Broadband connectivity is a critical enabler of digitization and technical efficiency.



“It provides the essential infrastructure that supports digital tools and services across various sectors. Broadband connectivity is catalyst for economic growth, driving the digital economy, creating job opportunities and fostering entrepreneurship.”

In a communique released at the end of the meeting, the stakeholders highlighted the need for further collaboration between state governments and the telecoms industry regulator on one hand and between the state governments and the telecoms operators on the other hand, to enable operators roll out telecoms services across the country and expand telecoms network across states.