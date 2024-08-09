Linkage Assurance Reward Shareholders with Dividend, Bonus

Ebere Nwoji

Shareholders of Linkage Assurance Plc have applauded the Board and Management of the company for the outstanding performance in the 2023 financial year, which resulted in bountiful returns on investment.

The company’s shareholders who expressed their excitement over a 5-kobo dividend and bonus issue of one for 10 declared at the Insurer’s 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Lagos appreciated the result given the challenges in the operating environment.

Speaking, Linkage Assurance Chairman, Chief Joshua Fumudoh said despite the challenging operating environment, Linkage Assurance achieved commendable result, and would continue to pay dividend as the company continues in its current growth trajectory.

Some Shareholders of the company namely Boniface Okezie, Nona Awoh, Williams Adebayo, Adetutu Siyanbola, Timothy Adesiyan and others who applauded the performance called on the board to design strategies to sustain the growth, expand investment for more income as well as build capacity ahead of possible recapitalisation in the insurance industry.

Fumudoh giving the performance breakdown said the company was able to grow the insurance revenue to N14.8billion in 2023 from N12.5 billion in 2022, representing a growth rate of 19 percent.

This is as investment and other incomes rose by 80 per cent to N9.07 billion, as against N5.04 billion in 2022.

In his remark, Managing Director/CEO of Linkage Assurance, Daniel Braie, said the company’s commitment to excellence and innovation remains steadfast.

He said, “We are optimistic about the opportunities ahead and prepared to navigate any challenges that arise. Our strategic focus centres on driving growth, sustaining profitability, and delivering value to our stakeholders.”