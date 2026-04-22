22nd FUOYE Inaugural Lecturer Seeks Integration of Ifá into Modern Development

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

A strong argument for integrating indigenous knowledge into contemporary development frameworks took centre stage at the Federal University Oye-Ekiti, as renowned scholar Biátife Olufemi Adeseye delivered the 22nd inaugural lecture, highlighting the relevance of Ifá in today’s rapidly evolving world.

Rather than viewing traditional knowledge as relics of the past, the university don positioned Ifá as a dynamic system capable of informing modern governance, education, and innovation.

In the lecture, ‘Ifá in the Drama of Life: Ancient Wisdom for the Digital Age’, he argued that Africa’s development trajectory must be rooted in its own intellectual heritage.

Adeseye maintained that indigenous systems embody tested philosophies, ethical values and practical insights that can complement modern structures, especially when adapted to suit present-day realities.

He warned that continued reliance on foreign models without contextual adaptation risks limiting sustainable growth across the continent.

Highlighting the economic dimension, the professor drew attention to the untapped potential within cultural assets, saying that festivals, shrines and traditional performances could serve as viable drivers of tourism and local economies if properly developed.

He described Ekiti as a fitting example of a state with abundant cultural resources capable of generating revenue and creating opportunities.

The lecture, which attracted academics, traditional leaders and policy stakeholders, sparked renewed conversation on how African societies can balance modernisation with cultural identity.

Among those present was Ayorinde Olori Faboro, alongside other dignitaries who commended the depth of the discourse.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Joshua Ogunwole, represented by Tajudeen Opoola, described the lecture as thought-provoking and relevant, saying that it reinforces the need to integrate indigenous perspectives into academic and developmental conversations.

The event also featured a book presentation and a brief celebration in honour of the lecturer, adding a personal touch to the academic gathering.

The inaugural lecture ultimately underscored a growing call for Africa to look inward – leveraging its indigenous knowledge systems not just for cultural preservation, but as practical tools for modern development.