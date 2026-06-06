Xenophobia: Aircraft Deployment Next as Screening of Nigerians for South Africa Evacuation Ends

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Federal Government is set to move to the next phase of its emergency repatriation plan for Nigerians stranded in South Africa, with arrangements for the deployment of aircraft expected to commence immediately after the conclusion of a screening exercise ending today.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa in a message to journalists on a WhatsApp group, disclosed that the verification process, which began on Thursday, is being jointly conducted by the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), the South African Police Service and immigration authorities to determine those eligible for evacuation.

He noted that the exercise is expected to produce a definitive figure of Nigerians cleared for return, enabling authorities to finalise logistics for the airlift operation.

“At the end of the screening, we will have a definite figure that have been cleared for evacuation. Thereafter, government will finalise the details about deployment of aircraft to bring them home,” Ebienfa said.

The planned evacuation comes amid heightened concerns over the safety of Nigerians and other foreign nationals in South Africa following renewed attacks, intimidation and threats linked to anti-immigrant sentiment in parts of the country.

Reports of violence, looting and harassment targeting African migrants have triggered anxiety among members of the Nigerian community, prompting many to seek assistance from Nigerian authorities to return home.

The latest repatriation effort follows a series of xenophobic incidents that have periodically strained relations between Africa’s two largest economies. In previous waves of attacks, Nigerian-owned businesses were vandalised, while several citizens were forced to flee affected communities. Similar incidents in 2008, 2015 and 2019 resulted in deaths, injuries and the displacement of thousands of foreign nationals.

The situation escalated in recent weeks after reports emerged of growing hostility towards migrants in some South African communities, leading more than 1,000 Nigerians to register for voluntary evacuation.

Ebienfa said the ongoing screening is intended to verify identities, immigration status and travel documentation to ensure a smooth and orderly evacuation process.

Once the verification exercise is completed, aviation and diplomatic authorities are expected to determine the number of aircraft required, flight schedules and reception arrangements for returnees in Nigeria, Ebienfa revealed.

The Federal Government has assured affected citizens that it is working closely with South African authorities to guarantee their safety pending departure and to ensure that the evacuation is conducted without incident.

With the screening exercise drawing to a close, attention is now shifting to the deployment of aircraft that will bring the stranded Nigerians home, marking the final stage of an operation aimed at responding to one of the largest recent requests for voluntary repatriation from South Africa.