Defence Minister: Media Plays Crucial Role in Countering Terrorist Ideology

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Gwabin Musa (Rtd), has emphasised the indispensable role of the media in countering terrorist ideology and supporting Nigeria’s sustained efforts to address the evolving challenges of asymmetric warfare.

The Minister made the remarks while receiving the executive members of the Defence Correspondents Association of Nigeria (DECAN), who paid him a courtesy visit at the Ministry of Defence in Abuja.

Highlighting the importance of strong collaboration between the military and the media, General Musa said such a partnership is essential to ensuring that Nigerians receive timely, accurate and credible information on defence and security matters.

General Musa said: “Terrorism begins with a radical ideology, and such an ideology cannot be defeated with military hardware alone; it must also be countered with information. The objective is to change mindsets. That is why some citizens, often unknowingly, amplify terrorist propaganda on social media. To educate the public and discourage such actions, the media plays a crucial role in disseminating the right narrative and promoting greater public awareness.”

He added, “The military really needs the media at this period of asymmetric warfare. My office will continue to maintain an open-door policy to foster a cordial relationship with the media and ensure the dissemination of accurate information to the public”.

He also assured the delegation that the Ministry would give due consideration to DECAN’s proposals and immediately implement those that are feasible.

“We encourage defence correspondents to remain fair, balanced and professional in their reportage, as responsible journalism is vital to national security and public trust,” he added.

Earlier, the President of DECAN, Mr Odita Sunday, congratulated General Musa on his appointment as Minister of Defence, describing it as a reflection of his professionalism, competence and distinguished service to the nation.

He disclosed that the association had resolved to confer on the Minister the title of Grand Patron of DECAN during its Conference and Award ceremony scheduled for October 2026.

The event will also feature the launch of the association’s publication, Defence Correspondents.

“Your appointment is a testament to your years of dedicated service, professionalism and commitment to the security of our nation. We are honoured to confer on you the title of Grand Patron of DECAN in recognition of your support for defence journalism,” Odita stated.

The DECAN President reaffirmed the association’s commitment to responsible, balanced and factual reporting of defence and security issues.

He also commended the Armed Forces of Nigeria for the sacrifices of its personnel in safeguarding the country’s territorial integrity and combating terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other security threats.

He further appealed for enhanced collaboration between the Ministry of Defence and defence correspondents through regular media engagements and the timely dissemination of defence-related information.

According to him, stronger cooperation between the Ministry and defence correspondents would enhance public confidence in the Armed Forces, promote patriotism and ensure that Nigerians have access to credible, accurate and timely information on the activities of the Ministry of Defence.