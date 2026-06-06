Gov Yahaya Receives Works Minister, Hails Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Infrastructure Drive

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has described the commencement of the Gombe-Biu Road reconstruction project as a historic milestone that will accelerate economic growth, regional integration and infrastructure development across the state and the North-east subregion.

The governor stated this yesterday while receiving the Minister of Works, David Umahi, alongside members of the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Works, who were in Gombe State for the official flag-off of the super highway project.

According to Governor Yahaya, the project is of immense significance not only to Gombe State but also to the North-east, Nigeria and neighbouring countries across West and Central Africa that depend on the corridor for trade and economic activities.

“This project means a lot to us, the people of Gombe State. It connects us to the rest of the North-east subregion and even West and Central Africa,” he said.

The governor noted that the developmental strides recorded by his administration over the last seven years were driven by visionary leadership, strategic partnerships and prudent resource management.

He expressed confidence that the impact of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda would continue to transform the region through critical infrastructure and economic development projects.

He assured the contractors handling the project of the state’s full support and security, emphasising that Gombe remains peaceful, hospitable and conducive to investment and development.

Yahaya said his administration’s development priorities are in line with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in the areas of infrastructure, agriculture and livestock development.

Recalling his longstanding relationship with President Tinubu, the governor said both leaders have consistently shared the vision of harnessing the enormous potential of the livestock value chain to create jobs, generate wealth and improve livelihoods across Northern Nigeria.

“I and Mr. President have always shared the belief that people in Northern Nigeria have no reason to continue transporting live cattle over long distances to the South when the enormous opportunities along the livestock value chain can be harnessed to create jobs, generate wealth and improve livelihoods within the region,” he stated.

He commended President Tinubu for his support to Gombe State, particularly in advancing livestock development initiatives aimed at unlocking the sector’s economic potential.

The governor disclosed that, with federal government support, Gombe State is currently developing a 184-hectare Agro-Livestock Development Zone that will serve as a hub for livestock processing, value addition and agribusiness investment.

The facility, he explained, will feature an ultramodern abattoir, an international livestock market, a tannery and other supporting infrastructure designed to transform the livestock economy of the state.

Yahaya observed that the Gombe-Biu Road project complements the Agro-Livestock Development Zone initiative, as both projects are strategically positioned to stimulate economic activities, facilitate transportation and attract investment.

“I see the flag-off of this road project as aligning perfectly with the Renewed Hope Agenda and our efforts to establish the Agro-Livestock Development Zone. Together, they will drive economic growth and prosperity across the subregion,” he noted.

Expressing gratitude for the realization of the project, the governor described it as a divine answer to the aspirations of the people.

“God has answered our prayers. It is now being done at God’s appointed time, with the right quality and by the right people,” he remarked.

The governor reaffirmed the support of the people of Gombe State for President Tinubu and the APC, while expressing confidence in the success of the Renewed Hope Agenda and the party’s prospects in future elections.

He stressed that the Gombe-Biu Road is far more than a state project, describing it as a strategic economic corridor that will boost commerce, strengthen regional connectivity and unlock economic opportunities across the Northeast and beyond.

“The road is not for the people of Gombe alone. It will serve the entire Northeast, open up the regional economy and enhance trade links with neighbouring countries,” the Governor added.

In his remarks, the Minister of Works, Umahi, commended Governor Yahaya for his visionary leadership and transformative infrastructure development, describing him as a dependable partner of the federal government and one of Nigeria’s most result-oriented governors.

The minister expressed satisfaction with the level of development across Gombe State, noting that projects executed by both the federal and state governments were clear evidence of purposeful governance and the dividends of democratic leadership.

“I am proud of governor Inuwa Yahaya and what he has achieved in Gombe State. We are impressed by the level of development and the spirit of unity he has continued to promote,” he said.

Senator Umahi disclosed that the Gombe-Biu Road project had been expanded by an additional nine kilometres, added to the 250km double-lane road.

He also commended the Governor’s Northern Bypass project, describing it as a demonstration of ingenuity and strategic planning.

He assured residents that contractors would be mobilised to site immediately, with construction work expected to commence in earnest within days.

The minister reaffirmed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to equitable distribution of infrastructure projects across the country, dismissing claims of regional bias and emphasising that every part of Nigeria deserves equal attention and development.

He expressed confidence that Nigeria would overcome its current challenges and emerge stronger under President Tinubu’s leadership, urging citizens to remain united and supportive of ongoing efforts to drive national development.

In separate remarks, the APC Chairman in Gombe State, Mohammed Ɗantata Ndus, and the Member representing Yamaltu-Deba Federal Constituency, Hon. Inuwa Garba, commended Governor Yahaya and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for their developmental strides, describing the ongoing infrastructure projects as evidence of purposeful leadership and commitment to the development of Gombe State and the Northeast region.

Also speaking, a Director in the Federal Ministry of Works, Engr. Musa Sa’idu, and the representative of Hi-Tech Construction Company Limited, Mr. Danny, assured that the Gombe-Biu Road project would be executed in accordance with international standards, pledging timely delivery and the engagement of local labour during construction.

On behalf of traditional institutions and host communities, the Emir of Yamaltu, HRH Abubakar Aliyu, expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for making the project a reality and pledged the full support and cooperation of host communities toward its successful execution.

In separate goodwill messages, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Works and his counterpart in the House of Representatives commended Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for the infrastructural transformation of Gombe State, pledged continued legislative support for President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and expressed confidence in the contractor’s capacity to deliver the project to specification.