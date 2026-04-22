House Aspirant Hails Aiyedatiwa over Arrest of 100 Suspected Kidnappers

Fidelis David in Akure

A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State, Hon. Dare Aliu, has commended the state Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, over the arrest of more than 100 suspected kidnappers across the state.

Governor Aiyedatiwa had recently intensified security operations across Ondo State, leading to the arrest of several suspects linked to kidnapping and related crimes in a bid to curb rising criminal activities and restore public confidence.

Aliu, while reacting to the development, said the governor’s decisive action had rekindled hope among residents and demonstrated a firm commitment to safeguarding lives and property.

The APC chieftain, who is aspiring to represent Akure North/South federal constituency in the House of Representatives, said: “The arrest of over 100 suspected kidnappers is not a small achievement.

“It clearly shows that the Aiyedatiwa administration is serious about confronting insecurity head-on and restoring sanity across Ondo State.”

He maintained that the renewed security push would have a ripple effect on the state’s economy, particularly by boosting the confidence of investors who had been wary of security challenges.

“Insecurity has been one of the major setbacks to investment. With this kind of bold step, investors will naturally begin to reconsider Ondo State as a viable destination. It is a strong signal that the government is ready to protect investments and ensure a conducive business environment,” he stated.

Aliu further noted that areas such as Akure North Local Government Area, which had experienced security concerns, would now begin to witness renewed economic activities, especially in agriculture.

“Akure North is richly blessed in terms of arable land and agricultural potential. Unfortunately, insecurity has limited its productivity. With these arrests and sustained security operations, that narrative will change. Farmers will feel safer, and more people will be encouraged to invest in agriculture and other sectors,” he said.

While expressing confidence in the governor’s leadership, Aliu called for sustained efforts to ensure that the gains recorded are not reversed.

“We must not relent. This momentum must be sustained until every part of the state is free from criminal elements. The government has done well, but continuity is key,” he added.

He also urged residents to support security agencies by providing credible intelligence, insisting that community participation remains vital in tackling crime.

“The government cannot do it alone. The people must play their part by being vigilant and reporting suspicious movements. That is the only way we can collectively secure our communities,” he propped.