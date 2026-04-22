Airport Police Command Arraigns 14 Suspects over Theft

Chinedu Eze

The Nigeria Police Command at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, has arraigned 14 suspects arrested for stealing building materials at the facility.

According to Police Public Relations Officer, Airport Police Command, ASP Mohammed Adeola, the suspects were apprehended on April 20, 2026, between 1900hrs and 2000hrs at the Terminal 1 building, currently undergoing renovation, by the Joint Monitoring Task Force (JMTF), a collaborative security team comprising personnel of the Airport Police Command and other key security agencies, during a routine patrol.

Adeola said that before the arrest, project managers overseeing the renovation works had reported persistent instances of missing building materials along the Terminal 1 axis. This prompted intensified surveillance and patrol operations around the area. On the evening of the incident, credible intelligence showed unauthorised individuals in the restricted construction zone, so security intervened immediately.

According to him, “Upon arrival at the scene, 14 suspects, namely: Muhammed Sadiq, Aliu Umaru, Nuhu Muhammed, Adam Muhammed, Husaini Garuba, Suleman Umaru, Muhammed Musa, Ali Ali, Haruna Adamu, Umaru Musa, Henry Kumasen, Aliu Umaru, Idris Umaru, and Bakura Mustapha, were apprehended in possession of high-value copper wires, iron components.

And other building materials. Further investigation revealed that the suspects gained access to the facility by impersonating construction company staff, thereby breaching established security protocols.”

Adeola added that following due investigation, the suspects were charged before the Magistrate Court for Special Offences, Oshodi, Lagos, on April 21, 2026. Thirteen of the suspects who pleaded guilty were convicted and sentenced to one year and seven months’ imprisonment, while the remaining suspect, who pleaded not guilty, has been remanded in custody with the case adjourned to June 16, 2026.

The Commissioner of Police, Airport Police Command, CP Ogunbode Olufunke, commended the operatives of the Joint Monitoring Task Force for their vigilance and professionalism, noting that their swift action reinforces the Command’s zero-tolerance stance against criminal activities within the aviation environment. She further reiterated the Command’s commitment to sustained collaboration with relevant stakeholders to ensure the safety, security, and integrity of airport operations.