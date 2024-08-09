Gunmen Kill Hotel Manager in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Gunmen suspected to be cult members on Thursday night shot dead the manager of a hotel in Ilorin, Kwara state capital.

The deceased, Mr. Anthony Balogun, was the one running the hotel owned by his mother before the unfortunate incident.

The incident according to THISDAY checks happened around 8pm on the ill-fated night inside the premises of the hotel located in Olunlade area of the Ilorin metropolis.

It was gathered that gunmen numbering about two had allegedly come into the hotel and requested to see the manager.

The deceased thinking that they were prospective customers came out of his room to meet them at the reception.

Then the assailants were said to have called him out of the reception and shot him at close range on the chest, source said.

They were said to have macheted him on the head, hands and legs.

Speaking to our correspondent, senior sister of the late hotelier, who sought anonymity, said that she had reported the incident to the police.

According to her, “I called around 6:30pm on that day. At about 7pm he called me back wanting to pass a piece of information to me. I told one of my children to pick the call that I would call him back as I was in the kitchen.

“At about 8pm I returned his call but the phone had been switched off. I repeated three times to no avail.

“A few minutes later the wife called me that I should come to the Kwara state General Hospital, now Kwara State University Teaching Hospital, Ilorin.

“It was at the hospital I met his lifeless body badly mutilated.”.

A source at the Ganmo Divisional Police Station, Ilorin outskirt, where the case was reported, described the incident as a case of “possible homicide.”

Spokesperson of the state police command Toun Ejire-Adeyemi did not confirm the incident as she did not respond to the WhatsApp message sent to her.