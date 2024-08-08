Water Minister, NLTF Boss, Others Join Support Group to Highlight Tinubu’s Achievements

The Tinubu Support Group gathered for the second day in Abuja with prominent members, including Minister of State for Water Resources, Rt. Hon. Bello Muhammad Goronyo, Executive Secretary, National Lottery Trust Fund, Tosin Adeyanju, Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment, Silas Agara, and Director-General of the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), Umar Ibrahim Mohammed, in attendance.

The group, which comprises Nigerians from all walks of life, highlighted the numerous achievements of President Bola Tinubu within his first year in office. The speakers identified several key accomplishments, including implementing a new minimum wage for Nigerian workers, introducing a new electricity bill to improve power supply and granting autonomy to local governments to promote grassroots development.

The speakers emphasised the significance of these achievements and their positive impact on the lives of Nigerians. They urged citizens to remain calm and patient, trusting Tinubu’s vision for a better Nigeria.

They equally appealed to organisers of the ongoing protest to call it off due to wanton destruction and looting witnessed yesterday across the country.